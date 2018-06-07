‘Incredibles 2’ Pacing to Become Fandango’s Biggest Animated Pre-Seller of All-Time

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES (June 7, 2018) – Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” voted #1 most anticipated family movie of 2018 in a Fandango moviegoer survey, is now strutting its pre-sales super powers on Fandango. Busting into theaters on June 15, “Incredibles 2” is on pace to become Fandango’s biggest animated pre-seller of all time and one of the summer’s biggest hits.

The film is out-pacing the current animated pre-sales record-holder on Fandango “Finding Dory,” at the same point in the sales cycle, along with other summer blockbusters from the past two years, including “Wonder Woman,” “Spider-man Homecoming,” and “Suicide Squad.”

“Fans have been waiting over a decade to see the return of Pixar’s most beloved heroic family, and those years of anticipation are leading to record-breaking advance ticket sales for ‘Incredibles 2’,” said Erik Davis, Fandango managing editor. “The film is already receiving terrific early buzz, and with summer vacation in full swing for many kids, ‘Incredibles 2’ is poised to become one of season’s biggest hits.”

Fans who buy tickets for “Incredibles 2” on Fandango can choose one of two complimentary* movie posters (including an exclusive “Silhouette” poster of the Supers) as a gift with purchasefrom Fandango FanShop, while supplies last.

Fandango FanShop is also offering a curated selection of “Incredibles 2” gear and collectibles, including Elastigirl’s “Incredible Mom” and “Stretch to My Limits” t-shirts, Edna Mode’s “It’s My Way or the Runway” t-shirt, and Funko Pop! figures of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone, Dash, Jack-Jack, the Underminer, and others.

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to more than 30,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video, home entertainment and fan merchandise. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renown movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Movieclips, the #1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Fandango’s movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms from Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others. Fandango’s video on-demand service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows to more than 200 million connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices, while Fandango FanShop curates unique and exclusive fan gear and collectibles. In Latin America, the company operates leading online ticketers Ingresso.com and Fandango Latin America.

* Shipping and handling not included.