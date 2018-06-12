‘Incredibles 2’ To Be Available on TheaterEars App for Spanish-Language Moviegoers

PRESS RELEASE

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Studios and TheaterEars announced that Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 will be available on the TheaterEars app, enabling moviegoers who prefer Spanish to enjoy it at movie theatres across the US and Puerto Rico.

New users will find the app user-friendly and intuitive. First, download the app & register your account, preferably before arriving at the theater. Second, select your movie, movie theater, and showtime and the app will get the Spanish audio track on your phone. When you arrive at the movie theatre, open up the app, connect your earphones, and press play once the movie begins.

“The ‘INCREDIBLE’ team at The Walt Disney Studios has been a joy to work with. They produce high-quality content that moviegoers demand to see,” said Dan Mangru, CEO of TheaterEars.

“Once again, we are proud to work with TheaterEars to provide a first-class experience to our Spanish-speaking moviegoers,” says Paul Holliman, Vice President – Sales, Central Region at Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

