Independent Cinema Alliance Announces Partnership with SurveyMe

PRESS RELEASE

_______________________________________________________________________

The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), a non-profit group of independent movie theatre exhibitors, and SurveyMe, the mobile feedback app, have announced a new affiliation through which SurveyMe will be used to connect the ICA with its membership to gather instant and actionable information to assist in serving the needs of the ICA members.

“We are excited to be working with the ICA which, in screens represented, is now collectively equivalent in size to the 4th largest cinema circuit in North America and we are pleased to be making a difference with the hardworking independent theatre owners throughout North America,” Lee Evans, CEO of SurveyMe, said.

Bill Campbell from ICA said, “We look forward to having SurveyMe on board to assist us in gathering actionable data and to further engage with our members. It’s of prime importance for us to know our members’ needs on a timely basis.”

The ICA was launched in early 2018 to give a voice to independent theatre companies in North America. Its mission is to encourage the preservation and prosperity of independent cinemas as an essential part of a healthy motion picture industry. It currently has members from more than 150 companies, representing over 2600 screens. For more information, go to www.cinemaalliance.org.

SurveyMe allows businesses to collect feedback and engage with customers at the point of experience in exchange for rewards that can be used instantly or saved in a digital wallet on the app. Within seconds, theatre owners can see the movie-going experience through the eyes of their guests and view unique insights anywhere, anytime via a state-of-the-art, cloud-based analytics dashboard.