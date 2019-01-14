Industry Veteran Ulf Qvickland Joins QSC as Cinema Sales Manager, EMEA

PRESS RELEASE – Costa Mesa, Calif. (January 14, 2019): QSC, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of cinema solutions, announced the appointment of Ulf Qvicklund to cinema sales manager, EMEA.

Qvicklund comes to QSC with significant experience in planning, project management, and installation of complete cinema sound and projection systems. He began his career in cinema as a projectionist for Cinema Biografen in his hometown of Stromstad, Sweden. He spent over 20 years as sales director and then managing director with Hjalmar Wilhelmsen AS, a cinema equipment dealer based in Hovik, Norway. After that, Qvicklund was key accounts manager with Videvox. In 2016, he started his own business as a cinema equipment dealer, Cinema Design.

“Having spent many years as a cinema equipment dealer and installer, I have a strong sense of the specific needs of this part of the industry,” says Qvicklund. “I’m certain that my background will help me to better support the dealer channel and QSC Cinema throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Qvicklund has divested himself from Cinema Design, and the company will continue as a cinema equipment dealer under new ownership and management. He is based in Stromstad, Sweden, and reports to Danny Pickett, director, global cinema sales.