Intercard Installs Debit Card System in Arcade of Iowa’s Marcus Cedar Rapids Cinema

PRESS RELEASE

ST. LOUIS (August 28, 2018) — Intercard, the world leader in debit card technology for the attraction and amusement industries, recently completed the installation of a debit card system as part of an upgrade of the arcade at the Marcus Cedar Rapids Cinema in Iowa.

Marcus Theatres® is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 890 screens at 68 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio. “The arcade upgrades are part of the renovation of three Marcus Theatres in the Midwest,”says Jason Mitchell of Intercard’s North America sales group. “Marcus chose Intercard for its reliable cloud-based card system.”

BFC Enterprises, a route operator based in St. Louis, owns the games and Intercard system and Johnathan Wilson of Intercard handled the latest installation. BFC has also upgraded arcades with Intercard systems at Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema in St. Louis and Marcus St. Charles Cinema in St. Charles, Missouri.

Prior to the upgrade the three arcades had coin-operated games. “Intercard provides a system that seamlessly allows guests to purchase credits for game play and accumulate credits for prize redemption,” says Rob Novak, vice president of concessions and F&B for Marcus Theatres. “With this system there is no longer the need for a change machine in the arcade and coin jams are a thing of the past.”