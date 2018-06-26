Jerry Canning Named VP, Digital Ad Sales at National CineMedia

PRESS RELEASE

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jun. 26, 2018– National CineMedia(NCM), America’s Movie Network, has named Jerry Canning to the new role of Vice President, Digital Ad Sales. A digital industry thought-leader with long stints at Facebook and Google, Canning will lead the company’s digital advertising sales efforts and help connect brands to movie audiences through NCM’s digital products including Cinema Accelerator, Noovie ARcade, and Fantasy Movie League.

Most recently, Canning served as Vice President of the Advanced TV company Simulmedia, where he partnered with marketers to leverage data to connect linear TV campaigns to business outcomes. Prior to this, he spent three years at Facebook as Industry Director, Financial Services, overseeing Facebook’s business growth across the banking, insurance and real estate categories. Before joining Facebook, Canning spent nearly 10 years leading large sales teams at Google, first as Regional Manager, East Coastand then as Industry Director, Financial Services, overseeing the Finance vertical and building strong partnerships with clients in the finance services, credit card, banking and payment categories.

Past sales leadership experience also includes roles at iWon.com and Turner Broadcasting, where he was responsible for selling integrated client partnerships for CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, sports franchises, events, facilities, and licensed properties. Before beginning his career in media sales, Canning spent 10 years as VP of Marketing at Foot Locker, leading relationships with the NBA, NFL, MLB and key vendor partners including NIKE and Reebok.

Canning holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications/Business from Muhlenberg College.

He will be based in NCM’s New York office and report to Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Scott Felenstein, who noted that, “With NCM’s Noovie digital ecosystem rapidly expanding, Jerry’s wealth of expertise in the digital space is exactly what we need to help our brand partners take advantage of NCM’s unique ability to reach movie audiences in theaters and beyond – wherever they are engaging with movie-related content. He’s a great addition to our team at an exciting time in cinema advertising’s digital revolution.”