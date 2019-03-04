Kinepolis Completes Acquisition of Spanish Circuit El Punt

Published March 4, 2019 Comments 0

Following approval by the Spanish competition authority, Kinepolis Group on February 28 completed the acquisition of the Full cinema complex in Barcelona and El Punt Ribera in Valencia. Both cinemas are part of the El Punt cinema group, which is owned by the Sallent family.

The Full megaplex has 28 screens with a total of 2,687 seats and welcomes more that 1.3 million cinemagoers every year. The complex is rented and situated in the commercial center Splau in Cornellá de Llobregat, close to the airport and 14 km south of Barcelona. The Full cinema complex is the flagship of the El Punt group; all screens boast 4K projectors and 19 screens have Dolby Atmos sound.

El Punt Ribera is located in a commercial district in Alzira, 44 km south of Valencia. The complex, which El Punt owns, has 10 screens, each featuring Dolby 7.1 sound, and 2,528 seats, and attracts more than 300,000 visitors annually.

Kinepolis already had six cinemas in Spain, totaling 99 screens and more than 28,000 seats. Kinepolis now operates the three biggest cinema complexes in Spain: Kinepolis Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid, Full in Barcelona and Kinepolis Valencia.

