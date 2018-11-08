Kinepolis Group Opens New Landmark Cinema in Fort McMurray, Canada

PRESS RELEASE

Landmark Cinemas, subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, announces the grand opening of its new luxury recliner seating movie-going experience in Fort McMurray, at The Commons at Eagle Ridge, on November 9, 2018. The brand new eight-screen cinema replaces the existing six-screen Landmark cinema downtown.

All eight of the new theatre’s auditoriums feature Landmark’s new luxury recliner power seating (880 seats in total) in a full-stadium configuration. This new premium movie-going experience features motorized, fully reclining seats with extended footrest to provide each guest with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the recliner movie-going experience to the residents of Fort McMurray,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, “as it truly changes how people enjoy their night out at the movies. The community has served Landmark well in its downtown location over the past eleven years, and we are excited to welcome everyone to enjoy this new world-class movie-going experience at the Commons at Eagle Ridge.”

“We are excited about Landmark Cinemas opening at Eagle Ridge,” stated Cole Harris, President and COO of Centron and owner of The Commons development. “This opening is an important milestone in realizing our vision of providing residents of Fort McMurray, and the surrounding regions, with over 250,000 square feet of retail amenities including restaurants, retail outlets and services.”

Kinepolis Group acquired Landmark Cinemas, Canada’s second largest movie theatre group, in December 2017. Landmark currently operates 45 cinemas in Central and Western Canada, totaling 319 screens and more than 57,000 seats.