Kinepolis and RealD Announce New Multi-Year Partnership on 3D equipment

PRESS RELEASE

Kinepolis and RealD announced a new partnership on RealD 3D equipment and 3D glasses in France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain and Luxembourg. Kinepolis will use RealD 3D equipment in all its venues to create a premium 3D cinema experience to customers across all its territories. The contract was signed as part of a wider deal to include Landmark in Canada.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, said “this long-term partnership with RealD will enable us to introduce a uniform, industry leading 3D system in all our territories. It has always been our goal to create the ultimate movie experience for our customers and ever evolving technology, including mind-blowing 3D, contributes significantly to that experience. We believe movies like ‘Alita: Battle Angel’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the upcoming ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ or family entertainment like ‘Lego Movie 2’ and ‘How to Train your Dragon 3’ are made to be seen in 3D.”

John Trafford-Owen, Managing Director of RealD Europe said “RealD is delighted to partner with such a progressive company as Kinepolis. Together we will strive to continually develop technology and screen the latest and greatest movies to consumers in the way they were meant to be seen; in spectacular, bright and crisp RealD 3D.”

RealD 3D offers maximum depth and brightness for an ultra-realistic movie experience. RealD 3D glasses are designed to comfortably watch a movie while reducing ghosting and image blur.