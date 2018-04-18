Brazil’s Kinoplex Completes Installation of Christie Digital Projectors

PRESS RELEASE

______________________________________________

Sao Paulo, Brazil – (April 18, 2018) – Christie®, a leader in creating and delivering the world’s best visual and audio experiences, is proud to announce that Kinoplex, Brazil’s largest locally-owned theater chain, has completed its digital cinema deployment in its 220 screens with Christie® Solaria™ Series of DCI-compliant, DLP Cinema® projectors.

Kinoplex deployed a wide variety of Christie cinema projectors, due to the huge range of screen sizes and projection distances at its film theatres, including CP2215, CP2220 andCP2230 units that deliver value with reliability and low total cost of ownership.

“We are gratified that Kinoplex has chosen Christie technology to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for movie-goers,” said Ricardo Laporta, territory sales manager, Cinema, Christie Brazil. “With over 100 years of experience, Kinoplex is one of the largest cinema chains in Brazil and is at the forefront in introducing innovative cinema technology for its audience. Our digital cinema projectors are the perfect choice in meeting exhibitors’ demands for 2D and 3D presentations.”

Luiz Severiano Ribeiro, head of Kinoplex, commented that “The dedication to our market exhibited by Christie, complemented by their wide range of complete digital cinema products – as evidenced by their many projector options – made this a logical choice. With Christie we have a trusted and visionary partner with whom to deliver content that continually delights our patrons, now and into the future.”

The deployment, carried out through a Virtual Print Fee (VPF) agreement with Quanta DGT/AAM, was handled by Kelonik and included the 220 screens that Kinoplex has in over 30 sites across Brazil, including cities like Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiania, Campinas, Maceió, Manaus, São Luis and Boa Vista.