Speaker Manufacturer Klipsch Adds Distribution Partner American Cinema Equipment

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (August 28, 2018) — Klipsch®, a leading premium global audio company, is pleased to announce the addition of distribution partner American Cinema Equipment (ACE). Effective today, the company serves as an official distributor of the brand’s high-performance professional cinema speakers throughout the United States.

As a distributor, American Cinema Equipment will act as an extension of the brand in developing new relationships with cinema operators to further enhance the Klipsch brand and its national position in the industry. Given the company’s focus, the distributor will be selling Klipsch’s renowned product line of cinema speakers.

“We’re confident that ACE’s immense experience, exemplary service standards, and complimentary products will create turnkey premium audio solutions for new and existing integrators and cinema operators,” said Rob Standley, vice president at Klipsch Group, Inc.

“At American Cinema Equipment, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality products available to create outstanding cinema experiences. We are excited to expand our 18+ year business relationship with Klipsch, leveraging their top-of-the-line products with our vast and varied equipment resources, to offer both new and existing customers the best audio solutions on the market,” said Patty Boucher, President for American Cinema Equipment.

American Cinema Equipment has more than 100 years of combined experience and is the nation’s premiere resource for movie theatre equipment. Representing all major sound, seating, staging, and projection manufacturers, ACE is equipped to tailor solutions for any cinema need. Their service-oriented team caters to its clientele by offering theatre design and engineering consulting services, part and supply sourcing solutions with expedited shipping nationwide, and experienced in-house technicians offering remote and on-site support. ACE is manufacturer certified for all major projectors, servers, TMS, and audio installation and service.

American Cinema Equipment’s continued excellence has been recognized by I.C.T.A. awarding as Dealer of the Year six times (2000, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2015).

Visit Klipsch.com/Pro for more information on the Klipsch brand and its professional cinema speakers product offering.

Visit Cinequip.com for more information on American Cinema Equipment.