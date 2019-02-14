Laser Illuminated Projector Association Appoints New Chair and Board Members

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO, California – February 14, 2019: Following its recent annual general meeting in Osaka, Japan, the Laser Illuminated Projector Association (LIPA) announced that it has appointed Goran Stojmenovik, of Barco, as its new chair of the board and has also elected a number of new board members. LIPA also said it is launching a global recruitment drive to increase member numbers and that it will be decreasing membership fees as an incentive.

As an industry association, LIPA’s mandate has always been to focus on encouraging the adoption of laser illuminated projectors (LIPs) across all venues—both cinema and non-cinema—worldwide and to help facilitate the enacting of regulatory change for the industry.

The revamp of the board comes at a time of increasing growth in the adoption of laser-illuminated projection technology globally, and a push to harmonize regulatory standards in the U.S. with the rest of the world.

“l am delighted to have been given the honor to chair an industry association that is so important for the advancement of our technology,” said Stojmenovik. “As the use of laser projection technology continues to grow, both in cinema and non-cinema applications, it is vital that we have a body that holds us together by promoting the industry, but most importantly, ensuring there is customer understanding of the choices, and equally that there is regulatory standardization for the technology.”

As part of its revamp, LIPA is dedicating resources to increasing membership and to that end created a new board position for membership and recruitment and elected Richard Miller of Epson as the chair of the Membership Committee.

The full list of new board members includes:

Chair – Goran Stojmenovik, Barco

Vice Chair – Tsuneharu Nomura, Sony

Chair, Regulatory Business Committee – Hideyuki Kanayama, Panasonic

Chair, Membership Committee – Richard Miller, Epson

Chair, Finance Committee – Susie Beiersdorf, Christie Digital

“Our recent annual general meeting of members in Osaka was a big success and we welcome our new board members. We believe we accomplished a great deal and further adapted our objectives aimed at enhancing and supporting our industry,” said Stojmenovik.

“The board, and all LIPA members, also want to take this opportunity to extend our thanks to our outgoing chair, Jan Daem [of Barco],” said Stojmenovik. “In Jan’s four years as chair, he has been extremely instrumental in establishing LIPA as a valuable industry association for its members, especially on the regulatory front, where he was very effective in helping get international regulations more aligned and friendly towards laser projector technology.”

Stojmenovik said that while the global growth numbers are very encouraging, he feels that LIPA has more to do to promote the industry and to drive a standards-based regulatory framework that will ensure its customer base understands that LIPA members’ products are tried, tested and meet a full range of safety standards.

“With continuing adoption growth for the whole industry, it is important that LIPA’s revamped board adapts the Association’s focus to better represent the interests of its members and their customers, either in cinema or wider business world applications. We also believe recruiting new members will benefit all by building a stronger community of interest,” Stojmenovik added.

Following recent commitments made publicly, LIPA will continue to put major effort into communication, education and support of new markets. LIPA believes its role should increasingly be as the key source of reference when it comes to guidance, white papers, studies, research data from surveys and other tools for LIP end-users, as much as it is today with regulators and standardization bodies.