Leading Exhibitor in Taiwan, Showtime Cinemas, Selects AAM Software Solution to Automate Their Content Management

London, February 28, 2019 – Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the global leader in digital cinema software and services, together with their local integrator, Dacoms Technology, today announces that Showtime Cinemas will automate their content management using AAM’s Theatre Management System (TMS), Screenwriter.

Showtime Cinemas, one of Taiwan’s top cinema chains, is deploying Screenwriter across their entire estate of 160 screens. As they expand, Screenwriter will help them drive greater operational efficiency, promote excellent customer service, and deliver future strategic initiatives. They decided to upgrade their TMS to Screenwriter, a more flexible, robust solution, to ensure they can achieve these ambitions.

“Powerful solutions like Screenwriter are integral to supporting the effectiveness of our site staff, reaching our business goals, and ensuring our continued success,” said Willy Liao, General Manager at Showtime Cinemas. “We knew that Screenwriter would improve our processes, and it has already proven it was worth investing in.”

Screenwriter is the most powerful, flexible, and widely deployed TMS in the world, and manages millions of screenings per year on over 40,000 cinema screens. It enables staff to schedule features, trailers and advertisements, monitor screens, and control playback all from one intuitive interface. Any potential content, KDM, and connectivity issues are highlighted so they can be resolved ahead of time and keep screenings on schedule. As well as automating hardware commands and common theatre operations, such as playlist and schedule building, it ensures that the correct KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) are available and ready ahead of playback.

Screenwriter customers also have access to AAM’s free ScreenConnect add-on, which facilitates fully automated KDM delivery through AAM’s pioneering collaboration with Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema (DTDC). It allows any KDMs generated by DTDC to be delivered directly from DTDC’s systems to the exhibitor’s screen servers, and provides DTDC with delivery confirmation so that they can proactively resend any KDM that didn’t reach its destination.