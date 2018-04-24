Leon Newnham Named CEO of Vista Entertainment

PRESS RELEASE

____________________________________

[Auckland, NZ; Los Angeles, CA; April 24, 2018] — Vista Group International (NZX/ASX) has announced that Leon Newnham will take over as Chief Executive of Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’), Vista Group’s largest subsidiary, effective May 01, 2018. Mr. Newnham, who has been President, Vista Cinema USA, takes up the role after Kimbal Riley assumed the role of Group Chief Executive earlier this month. Mr. Newnham has held positions with Vista Cinema in both the UK and USA before becoming the head of Vista’s US operations in June 2016.

In addition to his roles at Vista Mr. Newnham has worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Australia and the UK. He has great understanding of the film industry landscape and an excellent track record in delivering results in the roles that he has undertaken with Vista Cinema.

“We had an exceptional pool of internal and external candidates for the position,” says Mr. Riley. “It is a pleasure to see Leon lead Vista Cinema. I am sure he will be able to transfer the skills he has already shown in the USA-based operation to this wider global role.”

Mr. Newnham says that he is excited by the challenge of the new role and pleased to be able to continue to build his career within Vista Group. Mr. Newnham will remain based in Los Angeles but will spend more time at Vista Group headquarters leading the strong management team in New Zealand.