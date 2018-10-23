Lionsgate Renews Latin American Distribution Partnership with IDC

PRESS RELEASE

____________________________________________________________________

SANTA MONICA, CA, and VANCOUVER, BC, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 – Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today renewed its longstanding partnership with IDC for the theatrical distribution of its Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment films across Latin America, the two companies announced today.

Since the partnership’s formation with predecessor company Summit Entertainment in 2005, IDC has generated over $1.3 billion at the Latin American box office, propelled by the blockbuster Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Now You See Me, and John Wickfranchises along with hits like multiple Oscar® winner La La Land, last year’s breakout sensation Wonder, The Impossible and The Shack. IDC has also scored with acquisitions such as Sinister, Last Vegas, Winchester and Non Stop.

IDC’s unique distribution relationships with leading independents across 23 Latin American countries give it the flexibility to release both day-and-date with the U.S. as well as opportunistically on a territory-by-territory basis. The IDC structure also allows it to create the marketing, release and promotional strategies in each territory.

“Pedro Rodriguez and his IDC team have done a great job of mining the full potential of the Latin American box office,” said Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer. “His relationships with distributors and exhibitors and his knowledge of the Latin American marketplace are second to none. IDC is an essential part of our global distribution infrastructure, and they continue to create enormous value for our Company.”

“I’m thrilled to extend my longstanding partnership with Jon, Michael, Joe and the rest of the Lionsgate team,” said Rodriguez. “Lionsgate is a major content platform with a deep and consistent pipeline of films that have enormous appeal for Latin American moviegoers. As we continue to work together, we’re very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

IDC’s upcoming release slate includes the adventure epic Robin Hood, the third installment of the John Wick action franchise, Chaos Walking, The Kingkiller Chronicle, and acquisitions Life Itself and 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter.