London’s ODEON Leicester Square to Reopen This Christmas After Multi-Million Dollar Refurbishment

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________________________________________________

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Europe’s most famous cinema, London’s ODEON Leicester Square, will reopen this Christmas following an 11-month, multi-million pound Luxe refurbishment that has transformed the UK’s ‘home of the premiere’ back into a global icon in the heart of London’s West End. ODEON Luxe Leicester Square will be the European flagship for Odeon Cinemas Group, Europe’s largest cinema operator, an AMC Entertainment company.

The reborn and lovingly restored cinema blends the historic glamour and charm of the original venue (first opened in 1937) with state of the art luxury and technology.

Premiere screen:

Home to hundreds of premieres, the building’s largest screen has been fully upgraded to combine luxurious reclining ODEON Luxe seats with the captivating experience of Dolby Cinema.

UK’s first Dolby Cinema™

ODEON and Dolby have partnered to offer film fans the UK’s first Dolby Cinema experience. Combining dramatic imaging that delivers a spectacular, leading-edge visual experience through the Dolby Vision dual laser projection system and moving audio which fills the cinema and flows all around you with Dolby Atmos, every person will get a truly immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience, no matter where they are in the 800-seat auditorium.

VIP Luxe comfort

800 guests will enjoy luxury seating throughout, including over 350 powered Luxe recliners offering extensive legroom, sumptuous comfort and personal tray tables. All 800 seats have been designed to give guests the perfect comfort and viewing experience.

Screens 2-5:

Screens 2-5 at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square have also received full refurbishment to offer an exclusive, intimate experience for 116 guests with luxury seating.

Iconic venue:

The full interior makeover transforms the cinema into a stunning leisure and entertainment venue. A bespoke new lift and escalators improve access and enhance the beautiful contemporary art deco design. The building’s famous heritage features have been lovingly restored including the Flying Ladies and original Compton organ in the premiere screen, a breath-taking mirror wall created for the digital age, and auditorium doors that pay homage to decades of Royal and world premieres. The opulent new Oscar’s Bar (named after ODEON founder Oscar Deutsch) will serve an extensive range of drinks, including champagne and cocktails, and offer guests stunning views across Leicester Square from the bespoke new glass enclosed balcony.

Mark Way, President AMC Europe & Managing Director Odeon Cinemas Group, said: “For more than eight decades, ODEON Leicester Square has stood tall in the heart of London as the capital’s home of the premiere. Our stunning Luxe refurbishment takes this prestigious reputation to the next level, reinventing one of the most iconic cinemas in the world. With the combination of Luxe recliners and Dolby Cinema, no other cinema will offer this level of luxury and technology. Quite simply, ODEON Luxe Leicester Square will be the best movie experience available – an unrivalled luxury cinema that will proudly set the standard for generations to come. We’re very excited to reveal our plans to reopen for Christmas so guests can experience everything that the reborn ODEON Luxe Leicester Square will offer.”

Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories said: “ODEON Leicester Square is one of the most iconic cinemas in Europe and Dolby is honoured to be a part of this extraordinary renaissance. This installation represents the first opportunity for British film goers to experience the unparalleled magic that Dolby Cinema offers. Our technology is recognised as delivering the most faithful experience of filmmakers’ creative intent. This partnership with ODEON is a significant milestone for Dolby as we strive to extend spectacular experiences to moviegoers in the UK and around the world.”

ODEON Luxe Leicester Square is the first Dolby Cinema to open in the UK following a deal announced in June 2018 by Odeon Cinemas Group and Dolby Laboratories to bring 7 new Dolby Cinemas to ODEON in the UK.

ODEON launched its first ODEON Luxe cinema in October 2017 with recliner seats in every screen, full luxury refurbishment to the whole cinema, plus a new food and drink retail offer including an Oscar’s Bar, and signature guest service. Eleven ODEON Luxe cinemas are now open across the UK, with more to come this year and in 2019.