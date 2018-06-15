Long Range Forecast: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ & ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Updates, Early Look at ‘The Meg’

This week’s report focuses on two upcoming tentpoles, plus an early analysis for an August 10 release.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Opening Weekend Range: $125 – 145 million

Middling reviews from early screenings are a notable factor ahead of next week’s release, although the sequel’s social media footprint remains healthy as it outpaces Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With over $151 million in the overseas bank so far, the sequel still has a positive global outlook ahead of it despite competition from the World Cup beginning this weekend. Still, we’re slightly lowering our domestic opening range this weekend, previously marked at $130-150 million.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Opening Weekend Range: $65 – 85 million

First appearing on traditional tracking metrics this week, Marvel’s upcoming sequel registered interest levels slightly further behind Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange than previously expected. The film also comes in somewhat behind Solo: A Star Wars Story, while social media trends currently trail the first Ant-Man itself. Given the two dominant blockbusters opening ahead of it, though, there’s still plenty of time for this modestly budgeted MCU film’s buzz to build momentum.

The Meg

Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 20 million

Buzz for this Jason Statham-led homage to classic B-rate flicks is strong among genre fans, although early social media buzz isn’t indicative of a breakout yet. This could over-perform as a fun escapist flick in late summer if positive reviews precede the release, but we’re conservative for now.

