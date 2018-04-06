Long Range Tracking: ‘Action Point,’ ‘Adrift,’ & Updates on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
This week’s report takes an early look at the first weekend of June 2018, currently set for the wide release of Johnny Knoxville’s Action Point and the romance-survival drama Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.
Fans of Jackass and Bad Grandpa will be the target crowd for Knoxville’s return to the big screen in Action Point, with the recent trailer generating fairly positive reception online. If Paramount successfully plays up the fact that the movie’s stunts are genuine (ala the Jackass franchise), and if positive reviews follow, this could be a release to keep an eye on.
Counter-programming with a focus on mostly female audiences, Adrift could attract young adult date night crowds that helped make previous summer titles like The Shallows and 47 Meters Down successful. Social media growth thus far is modest, but that’s to be expected this far out from release.
This Week’s Key Updates
- Rampage is looking stronger as next week’s opening approaches. The film is making significant gains across all tracking metrics as Dwayne Johnson’s star power remains the key to interest levels now lining up with comparable titles such as Oblivion and The Legend of Tarzan.
Avengers: Infinity War Tracking
- Avengers: Infinity War continues to outpace all films in the superhero genre. Traditional industry tracking released this week backed up our own previous tracking reports indicating that the film should have little trouble cracking $200 million in its first weekend, although Disney and rival outlets are both projecting more conservatively than our current forecast models suggest. Robust marketing, interest, social media footprints, and pre-sale activity further underscore increasing expectations.
At this time, Boxoffice tracking ranges for the next Marvel tentpole are:
Domestic Opening Weekend: $219 million – $240 million
Domestic Total Gross: $550 million – $615 million
Current pinpoint forecasts are listed in the table below and will be updated as necessary in the weeks ahead.
8-Week Tracking:
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|4/13/2018
|Rampage
|$37,000,000
|19%
|$85,000,000
|18%
|3,950
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|4/13/2018
|Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Fun Academy
|4/13/2018
|Truth or Dare
|$14,000,000
|-7%
|$28,000,000
|-7%
|3,000
|Universal
|4/20/2018
|I Feel Pretty
|$17,000,000
|-15%
|$57,000,000
|-15%
|3,200
|STXfilms
|4/20/2018
|Super Troopers 2
|$5,000,000
|$9,000,000
|2,200
|Fox Searchlight
|4/20/2018
|Traffik
|$3,500,000
|$8,750,000
|1,500
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4/27/2018
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$225,000,000
|5%
|$586,000,000
|9%
|Disney
|5/4/2018
|Bad Samaritan
|n/a
|n/a
|Electric Entertainment
|5/4/2018
|Overboard
|$14,000,000
|$39,000,000
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|5/4/2018
|Tully
|n/a
|n/a
|Focus Features
|5/11/2018
|Breaking In
|$14,000,000
|$37,500,000
|Universal
|5/11/2018
|Life of the Party
|$21,000,000
|$54,000,000
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|5/18/2018
|Book Club
|$6,000,000
|$19,000,000
|Paramount
|5/18/2018
|Deadpool 2
|$100,000,000
|$242,000,000
|Fox
|5/18/2018
|Show Dogs
|$8,000,000
|$25,000,000
|Open Road
|5/25/2018
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|$150,000,000
|$390,000,000
|Disney
|6/1/2018
|Action Point
|$17,000,000
|NEW
|$42,500,000
|NEW
|Paramount
|6/1/2018
|Adrift
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|$34,000,000
|NEW
|STXfilms
I don’t think Infinity War will be that leggy so maybe you should increase your OW projection to something around $240M.
I still think it will do more than that.
I’m really surprised if Solo opens that high, I think both Deadpool 2 and Solo will open around 120 and domestic total around 300. After BP IW total below 600 is disappointment.
Black Panther is setting a very high new bar domestically, it could very well end up reach $700 million domestic. While I don’t think Infinity War will likely be able to reach that total, I do agree with you that if IW makes under $600m domestic it will be seen as a bit of a disappointment in comparison to what BP is doing. I think if IW can reach $600m domestic and $1.5-$1,8b worldwide it will be considered a true success.
How reliable is the tracking here as opposed to say Variety?
This site, box office mojo and deadline are the 3 most reliable sites on box office tracking…
Boxofficeguru.com has been solid for like 20 years.
Agree with you regarding Box Office Guru.