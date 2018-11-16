Long Range Tracking: ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ & ‘The Upside’; Plus ‘Aquaman’ & More Updates
This week’s report continues an early look at 2019’s first wide releases, moving into the weekend of January 11.
A Dog’s Way Home
Opening Weekend Range: $9 – 14 million
Co-adapted by A Dog’s Purpose author W. Bruce Cameron, we expect some fans of that film to turn out for this family-driven pic. Early tracking is modest, which is to be expected for a fairly low-profile title whose marketing campaign won’t fully kick in until the crowded holiday corridor has passed.
The Upside
Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million
Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart should prove an attractive duo for their fans in this remake of 2011’s international hit, The Intouchables. Again, post-holiday tracking is lukewarm at the moment, but our primary concern will be the ability of the film to catch on during the heart of award season as many candidates will be targeting a similar adult audience.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|11/21/2018
|Creed II
|$34,000,000
|$113,000,000
|3,350
|MGM
|11/21/2018
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$52,000,000
|4%
|$210,000,000
|5%
|3,800
|Disney
|11/21/2018
|Robin Hood
|$9,000,000
|-10%
|$28,000,000
|-7%
|2,700
|Lionsgate / Summit
|11/21/2018
|Green Book (Wide Expansion)
|$5,500,000
|n/a
|1,000
|Universal
|11/30/2018
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|$2,500,000
|NEW
|$5,000,000
|NEW
|2,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/12/2018
|Once Upon a Deadpool (Limited Release)
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox
|12/14/2018
|Mortal Engines
|$16,000,000
|$55,000,000
|Universal
|12/14/2018
|The Mule
|$14,000,000
|$80,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/14/2018
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$22,000,000
|$90,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/19/2018
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$40,000,000
|$350,000,000
|Disney
|12/21/2018
|Aquaman
|$55,000,000
|10%
|$200,000,000
|14%
|Warner Bros.
|12/21/2018
|Bumblebee
|$20,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Paramount
|12/21/2018
|Second Act
|$7,000,000
|$40,000,000
|STX
|12/21/2018
|Welcome to Marwen
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal
|12/25/2018
|Holmes & Watson
|$17,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/25/2018
|Vice (Wide)
|n/a
|$65,000,000
|Annapurna
|1/4/2019
|Eli (2019)
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|1/4/2019
|Escape Room
|$13,000,000
|$32,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$12,000,000
|NEW
|$40,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|Perfect Strangers
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|1/11/2019
|Replicas
|n/a
|n/a
|Entertainment Studios
|1/11/2019
|The Upside
|$13,000,000
|NEW
|$39,000,000
|NEW
|STX
