Long Range Tracking: ‘Escape Room’ First Look; ‘Creed II,’ ‘Aquaman,’ & More Updates

This week’s report briefly takes an early look at the first confirmed wide release slated for the new year on the weekend of January 4.

Escape Room

Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 20 million

The film’s first trailer recently debuted online, promising the high production quality that has come to be expected from the booming horror/thriller field. Early social media buzz is difficult to gauge for original films in the genre, particularly when opening immediately in the wake of a crowded end-of-year corridor filled with titles audiences are more focused on. Still, there is enough reason to expect this will successfully counter-program those holiday holdovers thanks to targeted appeal among teen and young adult moviegoers.

Paramount currently has Eli slated to open on January 4; however, we’re expecting that release to change with minimal marketing up to this point and the direct competition with Sony’s Escape Room.

8-Week Forecast

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 11/16/2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $70,000,000 -4% $205,000,000 -5% 4,000 Warner Bros. 11/16/2018 Instant Family $18,000,000 $100,000,000 3,000 Paramount 11/16/2018 Widows $15,500,000 -6% $61,100,000 -6% 3,000 Fox 11/21/2018 Creed II $34,000,000 13% $113,000,000 13% 3,300 MGM 11/21/2018 Ralph Breaks the Internet $50,000,000 $200,000,000 3,900 Disney 11/21/2018 Robin Hood $10,000,000 $30,000,000 2,900 Lionsgate / Summit 11/21/2018 Green Book (Wide Expansion) $5,500,000 NEW n/a 2,400 Universal 11/30/2018 The Possession of Hannah Grace n/a n/a Sony / Columbia 12/12/2018 Once Upon a Deadpool (Limited Release) n/a n/a Fox 12/14/2018 Mortal Engines $16,000,000 $55,000,000 Universal 12/14/2018 The Mule $14,000,000 $80,000,000 Warner Bros. 12/14/2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $22,000,000 $90,000,000 Sony / Columbia 12/19/2018 Mary Poppins Returns $40,000,000 $350,000,000 Disney 12/21/2018 Aquaman $50,000,000 11% $175,000,000 Warner Bros. 12/21/2018 Bumblebee $20,000,000 $100,000,000 Paramount 12/21/2018 Second Act $7,000,000 $40,000,000 STX 12/21/2018 Welcome to Marwen n/a n/a Universal 12/25/2018 Holmes & Watson $17,000,000 $85,000,000 Sony / Columbia 12/25/2018 Vice (Wide) n/a $65,000,000 Annapurna 1/4/2019 Eli (2019) n/a n/a Paramount 1/4/2019 Escape Room $13,000,000 NEW $32,000,000 NEW Sony / Columbia

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.