Long Range Tracking: ‘Escape Room’ First Look; ‘Creed II,’ ‘Aquaman,’ & More Updates
This week’s report briefly takes an early look at the first confirmed wide release slated for the new year on the weekend of January 4.
Escape Room
Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 20 million
The film’s first trailer recently debuted online, promising the high production quality that has come to be expected from the booming horror/thriller field. Early social media buzz is difficult to gauge for original films in the genre, particularly when opening immediately in the wake of a crowded end-of-year corridor filled with titles audiences are more focused on. Still, there is enough reason to expect this will successfully counter-program those holiday holdovers thanks to targeted appeal among teen and young adult moviegoers.
Paramount currently has Eli slated to open on January 4; however, we’re expecting that release to change with minimal marketing up to this point and the direct competition with Sony’s Escape Room.
8-Week Forecast
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|11/16/2018
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|$70,000,000
|-4%
|$205,000,000
|-5%
|4,000
|Warner Bros.
|11/16/2018
|Instant Family
|$18,000,000
|$100,000,000
|3,000
|Paramount
|11/16/2018
|Widows
|$15,500,000
|-6%
|$61,100,000
|-6%
|3,000
|Fox
|11/21/2018
|Creed II
|$34,000,000
|13%
|$113,000,000
|13%
|3,300
|MGM
|11/21/2018
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$50,000,000
|$200,000,000
|3,900
|Disney
|11/21/2018
|Robin Hood
|$10,000,000
|$30,000,000
|2,900
|Lionsgate / Summit
|11/21/2018
|Green Book (Wide Expansion)
|$5,500,000
|NEW
|n/a
|2,400
|Universal
|11/30/2018
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|n/a
|n/a
|Sony / Columbia
|12/12/2018
|Once Upon a Deadpool (Limited Release)
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox
|12/14/2018
|Mortal Engines
|$16,000,000
|$55,000,000
|Universal
|12/14/2018
|The Mule
|$14,000,000
|$80,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/14/2018
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$22,000,000
|$90,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/19/2018
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$40,000,000
|$350,000,000
|Disney
|12/21/2018
|Aquaman
|$50,000,000
|11%
|$175,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/21/2018
|Bumblebee
|$20,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Paramount
|12/21/2018
|Second Act
|$7,000,000
|$40,000,000
|STX
|12/21/2018
|Welcome to Marwen
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal
|12/25/2018
|Holmes & Watson
|$17,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/25/2018
|Vice (Wide)
|n/a
|$65,000,000
|Annapurna
|1/4/2019
|Eli (2019)
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|1/4/2019
|Escape Room
|$13,000,000
|NEW
|$32,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / Columbia
