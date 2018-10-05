Long Range Tracking: ‘Halloween’ & ‘First Man’ Look to Continue Strong October
With no new films to report in the eight-week window, please see our updated tracking chart below.
Following Venom and A Star Is Born, October continues to promise a huge start to the fourth quarter of 2018 with award season contender First Man slated for release next week, plus another potential record-breaking horror performance from Halloween on October 19.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|10/12/2018
|Bad Times at the El Royale
|$9,500,000
|-14%
|$30,000,000
|-12%
|2,800
|Fox
|10/12/2018
|First Man
|$20,000,000
|$100,000,000
|3,500
|Universal
|10/12/2018
|Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween
|$17,000,000
|$54,000,000
|3,400
|Sony / Columbia
|10/19/2018
|Halloween (2018)
|$65,000,000
|8%
|$160,000,000
|7%
|3,900
|Universal
|10/19/2018
|The Hate U Give (Wide)
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox
|10/26/2018
|Hunter Killer
|$11,000,000
|-21%
|$32,000,000
|-21%
|Lionsgate / Summit
|10/26/2018
|Indivisible
|$2,000,000
|$6,000,000
|Pure Flix
|10/26/2018
|Johnny English Strikes Again
|$4,000,000
|$8,750,000
|Universal
|11/2/2018
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|$35,000,000
|$110,000,000
|Fox
|11/2/2018
|Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool
|$15,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Paramount
|11/2/2018
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|$20,000,000
|$79,000,000
|Disney
|11/2/2018
|The List
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|11/2/2018
|Suspiria (Wide)
|n/a
|n/a
|Amazon Studios
|11/9/2018
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web
|$15,000,000
|$45,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|11/9/2018
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|$79,000,000
|$305,000,000
|Universal
|11/9/2018
|Overlord
|$14,000,000
|$42,000,000
|Paramount
|11/16/2018
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|$75,000,000
|$222,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|11/16/2018
|Instant Family
|$18,000,000
|n/a
|Paramount
|11/16/2018
|A Private War (Expansion)
|n/a
|n/a
|Aviron
|11/16/2018
|Widows
|$20,000,000
|$78,000,000
|Fox
|11/21/2018
|Creed 2
|$23,000,000
|$80,000,000
|MGM
|11/21/2018
|The Front Runner (Wide Expansion)
|n/a
|n/a
|Sony
|11/21/2018
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$50,000,000
|$200,000,000
|Disney
|11/21/2018
|Robin Hood
|$9,500,000
|$26,000,000
|Lionsgate / Summit
|11/21/2018
|Green Book
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal
I still think First Man can get to $25 million OW even with A Star is Born in the marketplace. Venom’s bad word of mouth will cause it to collapse and IMAX will be a major factor plus rave reviews.