Long Range Tracking: ‘Halloween’ & ‘First Man’ Look to Continue Strong October

With no new films to report in the eight-week window, please see our updated tracking chart below.

Following Venom and A Star Is Born, October continues to promise a huge start to the fourth quarter of 2018 with award season contender First Man slated for release next week, plus another potential record-breaking horror performance from Halloween on October 19.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 10/12/2018 Bad Times at the El Royale $9,500,000 -14% $30,000,000 -12% 2,800 Fox 10/12/2018 First Man $20,000,000 $100,000,000 3,500 Universal 10/12/2018 Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween $17,000,000 $54,000,000 3,400 Sony / Columbia 10/19/2018 Halloween (2018) $65,000,000 8% $160,000,000 7% 3,900 Universal 10/19/2018 The Hate U Give (Wide) n/a n/a n/a Fox 10/26/2018 Hunter Killer $11,000,000 -21% $32,000,000 -21% Lionsgate / Summit 10/26/2018 Indivisible $2,000,000 $6,000,000 Pure Flix 10/26/2018 Johnny English Strikes Again $4,000,000 $8,750,000 Universal 11/2/2018 Bohemian Rhapsody $35,000,000 $110,000,000 Fox 11/2/2018 Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool $15,000,000 $40,000,000 Paramount 11/2/2018 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $20,000,000 $79,000,000 Disney 11/2/2018 The List n/a n/a Paramount 11/2/2018 Suspiria (Wide) n/a n/a Amazon Studios 11/9/2018 The Girl in the Spider’s Web $15,000,000 $45,000,000 Sony / Columbia 11/9/2018 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch $79,000,000 $305,000,000 Universal 11/9/2018 Overlord $14,000,000 $42,000,000 Paramount 11/16/2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $75,000,000 $222,000,000 Warner Bros. 11/16/2018 Instant Family $18,000,000 n/a Paramount 11/16/2018 A Private War (Expansion) n/a n/a Aviron 11/16/2018 Widows $20,000,000 $78,000,000 Fox 11/21/2018 Creed 2 $23,000,000 $80,000,000 MGM 11/21/2018 The Front Runner (Wide Expansion) n/a n/a Sony 11/21/2018 Ralph Breaks the Internet $50,000,000 $200,000,000 Disney 11/21/2018 Robin Hood $9,500,000 $26,000,000 Lionsgate / Summit 11/21/2018 Green Book n/a n/a Universal

