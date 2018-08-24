Long Range Tracking: Will ‘Halloween’ Slash Genre Records This October?
This week’s report moves deeper into October with an early look at the final tentpole candidate release before holiday season officially begins.
Halloween (2018)
Opening Weekend Range: $50 – 85 million
Longtime fans of the venerable horror franchise are ecstatic about John Carpenter’s return to the series in a significant producing role, as well as the involvement of modern horror master Jason Blum. The return of star Jamie Lee Curtis and strong intrigue around the screenplay from Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green have only added to the general hope that this will not only revive the franchise in a significant way, but also benefit from the wave of smart horror films that have continued to exceed even optimistic expectations at the box office.
As is typical with common-word titles, Twitter metrics will be volatile for the time being — but it is worth noting that the film is outpacing the likes of A Quiet Place and Split thus far, with very positive sentiment scores driven by strong reactions to the first trailer.
The cautionary tale here is that recent 80s-era franchise revivals like Blade Runner 2049 and Alien: Covenant haven’t caught on with younger audiences, a factor worth keeping in mind since this film is a continuation of the original 1978 film that ignores the events of its numerous sequels. The flip-side of that coin is obviously the runaway blockbuster success of last year’s It — which proved to be one of the most decidedly four-quadrant horror films of all-time — but it didn’t require any pre-existing knowledge of the franchise from newcomers.
The titular holiday’s landing in the middle of this film’s second week of release adds another dose of commercial synergy, which could further enhance prospects of appealing beyond the older fan base and capturing the nostalgia zeitgeist.
Reviews will be key to watch for, but with minimal direct competition, intense fan interest, and a strong early ad campaign, Halloween is well-positioned to deliver one of the best debuts ever for a slasher flick — needing only to top the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th ($40.6 million) for the all-time record in that sub-genre. Adjusted for inflation, the slasher benchmark belongs to Scream 2 ($32.9 million non-adjusted / $66+ million in 2018 prices).
Halloween also has an excellent chance to post the second highest R-rated horror opening of all-time behind It ($123.4 million), needing to surpass Paranormal Activity 3 ($52.6 million) for that feat.
Ultimately, we believe there may yet be more upside in future tracking as interest and awareness grow in the coming weeks.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|8/29/2018
|Operation Finale
|$6,750,000
|13%
|$21,300,000
|12%
|1,800
|MGM
|8/31/2018
|Kin
|$5,000,000
|$11,000,000
|-13%
|2,100
|Lionsgate / Summit
|8/31/2018
|Searching
|n/a
|n/a
|1,100
|Sony / Screen Gems
|8/31/2018
|Ya Veremos
|n/a
|n/a
|350
|Pantelion
|9/7/2018
|God Bless the Broken Road
|$1,500,000
|$3,750,000
|750
|Freestyle Releasing
|9/7/2018
|The Nun
|$39,000,000
|$93,000,000
|3,500
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|9/7/2018
|Peppermint
|$13,000,000
|8%
|$34,000,000
|2%
|3,200
|STX Entertainment
|9/14/2018
|The Predator (2018)
|$30,000,000
|7%
|$66,000,000
|2%
|Fox
|9/14/2018
|A Simple Favor
|$14,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Lionsgate
|9/14/2018
|Unbroken: Path to Redemption
|$2,000,000
|$4,900,000
|Pure Flix
|9/14/2018
|White Boy Rick
|$10,000,000
|33%
|$32,000,000
|33%
|Sony / Studio 8
|9/21/2018
|Fahrenheit 11/9
|n/a
|n/a
|Briarcliff
|9/21/2018
|The House with a Clock In Its Walls
|$24,000,000
|$79,000,000
|Universal
|9/21/2018
|Life Itself
|n/a
|n/a
|Amazon Studios
|9/28/2018
|Hell Fest
|$9,500,000
|$22,000,000
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|9/28/2018
|Little Women (2018)
|n/a
|n/a
|Pinnacle Peak
|9/28/2018
|Night School (2018)
|$17,500,000
|$55,000,000
|Universal
|9/28/2018
|Smallfoot
|$23,000,000
|$80,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|10/5/2018
|A Star Is Born
|$30,000,000
|$140,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|10/5/2018
|Venom (2018)
|$65,000,000
|$135,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|10/12/2018
|Bad Times at the El Royale
|$13,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Fox
|10/12/2018
|First Man
|$20,000,000
|$90,000,000
|Universal
|10/12/2018
|Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween
|$14,000,000
|$45,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|10/19/2018
|Halloween (2018)
|$60,000,000
|NEW
|$142,000,000
|NEW
|Universal
|10/19/2018
|The Hate U Give
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox
|10/19/2018
|Serenity (2018)
|n/a
|n/a
|Aviron
Halloween has been divisive in the trailer and I think the $60 million amount is way too high. I think this plays closer to the Nun and is about $30-40 million for an opening. I also think Predator’s finishing number is too low at $66 million. There is a decent amount of nostalgia for Predator and I think it ends up closer to $80 million.
Sounds about right for Halloween. Tbh, I’m more hyped for this movie than the Venom movie, and if Venom doesn’t do too well its first weekend and the week after, then Halloween might be able to take no 1 at the box office and cause Venom to lose even more money if Halloween is a better movie
Finally! I could totally see Halloween OW at around $60M-$70M and around $140M-$150M domestically, I just hope the movie gets some real good reviews. Us horror fans need this movie to do well!
I think your prediction for Halloween is way too high. Just by judging the first trailer something feels off to me ! it dosen’t seem to have the same appeal as the other Halloween movies. It will make more then the two Rob Zombie movies but it will still disappoint. I’m gonna say an opening weekend of 45 million and an overall total of 90 million.
U people are all mental. Halloween will be the best movie of the year opening weekend estimate 90 to 150 mil easily ive followed this franchise 40 years. Watch the people watching the trailor.
Every shot of Jamie Lee Curtis (in the trailer) elevates the proceedings, giving Laurie Strode a gravitas no previous version had. To me, she’s more like Sarah Connor than the old Laurie Strode…which looks absolutely fantastic.
Adjusted for ticket price inflation, H20 had a $31 million opening weekend and ended up with $108 million domestic. If the new Halloween can match that with a presumably-lower budget, it’s a solid success. If it can, like this long-range prediction states, actually DOUBLE that, that’ll be incredible!