Long Range Tracking: ‘Holmes & Watson’ & ‘Vice’

This week’s report briefly focuses on the final weekend of 2018, currently slated with one new release and one wide expansion — both of which go nationwide earlier in the week on Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25).

Holmes & Watson

Opening Weekend Range: $15 – 25 million

The reuniting of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (Talladega Nights, Step Brothers) should bring back a lot of their fans. As one of the few comedies in the market around this time of year, there should be enough room for this send-up of the classic property to succeed on some level. Our primary concern at this stage is the film’s lukewarm social media growth and the fact that family appeal probably won’t be as widespread as it was for Ferrell’s Daddy’s Home franchise.

Vice

Opening Weekend Range: n/a

We’re currently holding off on opening weekend tracking given the film’s planned staggered release from distributor Annapurna. That being said, the film and its first trailer have already sparked Oscar buzz thanks to an all-star ensemble led by Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, and Sam Rockwell. As director Adam McKay’s follow-up to The Big Short, there’s reason to believe this could attract a similar audience as that 2015 award contender — although the more direct political aspects here might limit the interest of casual moviegoers compared to Short. Reviews and word of mouth will be key factors as forecasts evolve in the weeks ahead.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 11/9/2018 The Girl in the Spider’s Web $12,000,000 -8% $35,000,000 -8% 3,000 Sony / Columbia 11/9/2018 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch $69,000,000 $290,000,000 4,000 Universal 11/9/2018 Overlord $8,000,000 -11% $22,000,000 -12% 2,500 Paramount 11/16/2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $73,000,000 -3% $216,000,000 -3% 4,100 Warner Bros. 11/16/2018 Instant Family $18,000,000 $100,000,000 NEW 3,000 Paramount 11/16/2018 Widows $16,500,000 $65,000,000 3,000 Fox 11/21/2018 Creed II $30,000,000 30% $100,000,000 25% MGM 11/21/2018 Ralph Breaks the Internet $50,000,000 $200,000,000 Disney 11/21/2018 Robin Hood $10,000,000 5% $30,000,000 15% Lionsgate / Summit 11/21/2018 Green Book (Wide Expansion) n/a n/a Universal 11/30/2018 The Possession of Hannah Grace n/a n/a Sony / Columbia 12/7/2018 The Silence n/a n/a Global Road 12/14/2018 Mortal Engines $16,000,000 $55,000,000 Universal 12/14/2018 The Mule $14,000,000 $80,000,000 Warner Bros. 12/14/2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $22,000,000 $90,000,000 Sony / Columbia 12/19/2018 Mary Poppins Returns $40,000,000 $350,000,000 Disney 12/21/2018 Aquaman $45,000,000 $175,000,000 Warner Bros. 12/21/2018 Bumblebee $20,000,000 $100,000,000 Paramount 12/21/2018 Second Act $7,000,000 $40,000,000 STX 12/21/2018 Untitled Deadpool Movie n/a n/a Fox 12/21/2018 Welcome to Marwen n/a n/a Universal 12/25/2018 Holmes & Watson $17,000,000 NEW $85,000,000 NEW Sony / Columbia 12/25/2018 Vice (Wide) n/a $65,000,000 NEW Annapurna

