Long Range Tracking: ‘Happy Death Day 2U,’ ‘Isn’t It Romantic,’ & ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

This week’s report takes an early look at a trio of titles slated for release over Valentine’s Day weekend. Notable is the fact that the date night holiday lands on a Thursday this year, so studios are taking varied approaches with mid-week releases in lieu of traditional Friday openings. Presidents’ Day will also follow that Monday.

Isn’t It Romantic

Opening Weekend Range: $12 – 17 million (Friday through Sunday)

PROS:

Rebel Wilson’s starring presence should aid appeal to fans of her previous work, particularly the Pitch Perfect franchise.

This film’s time-loop plot device calls back on a variety of successful films like Groundhog’s Day and Happy Death Day. The romantic comedy aspect will naturally appeal to date night audiences this time of year.

CONS:

With a slew of holiday releases on the minds of moviegoers right now, it’s possible the film’s interest and awareness levels won’t truly pop until after the new year. That said, competing with the teen-driven Happy Death Day 2U will be a minor challenge.

Alita: Battle Angel

Opening Weekend Range: $12 – 20 million (Friday through Sunday)

PROS:

Fans of the graphic novel have long anticipated a big screen version of the series.

Producer James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez’s credentials should only add to the enthusiasm of genre fans.

A long lead time in marketing, due partly to multiple release delays, means awareness shouldn’t be a major concern.

CONS:

Following the under-performance of films like Ghost In the Shell and Valerian, we’re cautious in expectations for this title given the strong potential of niche appeal.

Early social trends are mixed.

Happy Death Day 2U

Opening Weekend Range: $19 – 26 million (Friday through Sunday)

PROS:

The first film was yet another micro-budget hit for Blumhouse, whose name alone has become synonymous with quality horror films — especially those targeting teen and young adult audiences. Not unrelated, the horror genre has been on fire at the box office in recent years.

Horror titles are popular choices for date night crowds, making the Valentine’s release a smart move. The added comedic angle offers a fresh take as well.

CONS:

At this time, there’s little to be concerned about with what should be a fairly review-proof sequel aiming for a built-in audience.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 12/25/2018 Holmes & Watson $12,000,000 $65,000,000 2,719 Sony / Columbia 12/25/2018 Vice $9,000,000 $60,000,000 -8% 2,378 Annapurna 1/4/2019 Eli (2019) n/a n/a n/a Paramount 1/4/2019 Escape Room $13,000,000 $32,000,000 2,750 Sony / Columbia 1/11/2019 A Dog’s Way Home $12,000,000 $40,000,000 Sony / Columbia 1/11/2019 Perfect Strangers n/a n/a Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 1/11/2019 Replicas n/a n/a Entertainment Studios 1/11/2019 The Upside $13,000,000 $39,000,000 STX 1/18/2019 Glass $67,000,000 $180,000,000 Universal 1/25/2019 The Kid Who Would Be King $15,000,000 $50,000,000 Fox 1/25/2019 Serenity (2019) $10,000,000 $30,000,000 Aviron 1/25/2019 Untitled STX Action/Thriller n/a n/a STX Entertainment 2/1/2019 Jacob’s Ladder n/a n/a LD Entertainment 2/1/2019 Miss Bala $10,000,000 $28,000,000 Sony / Columbia 2/8/2019 Cold Pursuit $13,000,000 $40,000,000 Lionsgate / Summit 2/8/2019 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $60,000,000 $213,000,000 Warner Bros. 2/8/2019 The Prodigy n/a n/a Orion Pictures 2/8/2019 What Men Want $25,000,000 $63,000,000 Paramount 2/13/2019 Isn’t It Romantic $14,000,000 NEW $54,000,000 NEW Warner Bros. 2/14/2019 Alita: Battle Angel $14,500,000 NEW $41,000,000 NEW Fox 2/14/2019 Fighting with My Family n/a n/a MGM 2/14/2019 Happy Death Day 2U $24,000,000 NEW $52,000,000 NEW Universal

Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.

