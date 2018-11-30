Long Range Tracking: ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ & ‘Serenity’
This week’s report takes a first look at the final weekend of January 2019, currently slated with the release of Fox’s The Kid Who Would Be King and Aviron’s Serenity.
PROS:
- The Kid Who Would Be King could benefit from its positioning as one of the first youth-friendly films of the year, getting a two-week jump on February 8’s The LEGO Movie 2. Initial trailers and the film’s high production value under director Joe Cornish could aid appeal to parents.
- Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway may provide enough star power for Serenity to counter-program the family-leaning opener.
CONS:
- Early Trailer Impact and social media trends are mixed for The Kid Who Would Be King, which is to be expected given the glut of family-driven holiday releases before it.
- Distributor Aviron has a young history, so it remains to be seen how much marketing is employed closer to release. Serenity will also have to fend off a potentially strong second weekend from Glass and, likely, a number of Oscar candidates in varying stages of expansion.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|12/12/2018
|Once Upon a Deadpool (Limited Release)
|n/a
|n/a
|Fox
|12/14/2018
|Mortal Engines
|$13,000,000
|-7%
|$46,000,000
|-8%
|Universal
|12/14/2018
|The Mule
|$16,000,000
|7%
|$80,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/14/2018
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$30,000,000
|3%
|$135,000,000
|4%
|Sony / Columbia
|12/19/2018
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$38,000,000
|-5%
|$320,000,000
|-9%
|Disney
|12/21/2018
|Aquaman
|$58,000,000
|6%
|$212,000,000
|6%
|Warner Bros.
|12/21/2018
|Bumblebee
|$20,000,000
|$100,000,000
|Paramount
|12/21/2018
|Second Act
|$7,000,000
|$40,000,000
|STX
|12/21/2018
|Welcome to Marwen
|$4,500,000
|$22,000,000
|Universal
|12/25/2018
|Holmes & Watson
|$17,000,000
|$85,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|12/25/2018
|Vice (Wide)
|n/a
|$65,000,000
|Annapurna
|1/4/2019
|Eli (2019)
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|1/4/2019
|Escape Room
|$13,000,000
|$32,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$12,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|Perfect Strangers
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|1/11/2019
|Replicas
|n/a
|n/a
|Entertainment Studios
|1/11/2019
|The Upside
|$13,000,000
|$39,000,000
|STX
|1/18/2019
|Arctic Dogs
|$5,500,000
|NEW
|$17,000,000
|NEW
|Entertainment Studios
|1/18/2019
|Glass
|$67,000,000
|$180,000,000
|Universal
|1/25/2019
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|$15,000,000
|NEW
|$50,000,000
|NEW
|Fox
|1/25/2019
|Serenity (2019)
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|$30,000,000
|NEW
|Aviron
|1/25/2019
|Untitled STX Action/Thriller
|n/a
|n/a
|STX Entertainment
