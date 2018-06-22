Long Range Tracking: ‘Alpha,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ & ‘Mile 22’
Boxoffice’s report this week focuses on early tracking for a trio of mid-August releases.
Alpha
Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 12 million
Multiple release date changes and a notable shift in the film’s tone with its most recent trailer are contributing to modest activity here.
Crazy Rich Asians
Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million (3-day FSS)
Early tracking and social trends are conservative for now, but it’s nature as the first Hollywood film in a quarter century to star an all-Asian cast could generate stronger momentum heading into August. This may be a sleeper to watch for if the novel’s fans respond well to the adaptation.
Mile 22
Opening Weekend Range: $12 – 17 million
Mark Wahlberg should help drive his latest collaboration with director Peter Berg. Lingering competition for action fans from July’s releases and/or end-of-summer fatigue could still be factors to watch out for, but the two-week release delay aids prospects. Early tracking models compare to American Assassin and Den of Thieves.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Opening
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|6/29/2018
|Sicario: Day of the Soldado
|$14,000,000
|$37,000,000
|2,900
|Sony / Columbia
|6/29/2018
|Uncle Drew
|$16,500,000
|$45,000,000
|2,600
|Lionsgate / Summit
|7/4/2018
|The First Purge
|$21,000,000
|5%
|$58,000,000
|6%
|2,800
|Universal
|7/6/2018
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$77,000,000
|$205,000,000
|3,900
|Disney / Marvel
|7/13/2018
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|$45,000,000
|$155,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|7/13/2018
|Skyscraper
|$40,000,000
|-9%
|$117,000,000
|-9%
|Universal
|7/20/2018
|The Equalizer 2
|$20,000,000
|$58,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|7/20/2018
|Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
|$33,000,000
|$105,000,000
|Universal
|7/20/2018
|Unfriended: Dark Web
|$7,500,000
|-6%
|$15,000,000
|-6%
|OTL Releasing / BH Tilt
|7/27/2018
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$65,000,000
|$200,000,000
|Paramount
|7/27/2018
|Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
|$16,000,000
|$50,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|8/3/2018
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$30,000,000
|$110,000,000
|Disney
|8/3/2018
|The Darkest Minds
|$12,000,000
|$38,000,000
|Fox
|8/3/2018
|Searching
|n/a
|n/a
|Sony / Screen Gems
|8/3/2018
|The Spy Who Dumped Me
|$17,000,000
|$63,000,000
|Lionsgate
|8/10/2018
|Dog Days
|n/a
|n/a
|LD Entertainment
|8/10/2018
|The Meg
|$14,000,000
|$37,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|8/15/2018
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$13,000,000
|NEW
|$42,000,000
|NEW
|Warner Bros.
|8/17/2018
|Alpha
|$8,500,000
|NEW
|$24,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / Studio 8
|8/17/2018
|Mile 22
|$15,000,000
|15%
|$44,000,000
|16%
|STX
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.