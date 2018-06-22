Long Range Tracking: ‘Alpha,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ & ‘Mile 22’

Boxoffice’s report this week focuses on early tracking for a trio of mid-August releases.

Alpha

Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 12 million

Multiple release date changes and a notable shift in the film’s tone with its most recent trailer are contributing to modest activity here.

Crazy Rich Asians

Opening Weekend Range: $10 – 15 million (3-day FSS)

Early tracking and social trends are conservative for now, but it’s nature as the first Hollywood film in a quarter century to star an all-Asian cast could generate stronger momentum heading into August. This may be a sleeper to watch for if the novel’s fans respond well to the adaptation.

Mile 22

Opening Weekend Range: $12 – 17 million

Mark Wahlberg should help drive his latest collaboration with director Peter Berg. Lingering competition for action fans from July’s releases and/or end-of-summer fatigue could still be factors to watch out for, but the two-week release delay aids prospects. Early tracking models compare to American Assassin and Den of Thieves.

8-Week Tracking