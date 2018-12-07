Long Range Tracking: ‘Miss Bala’; Plus ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Holmes & Watson’ and More Updates

This week’s only new addition to our long range report, Sony’s Miss Bala, is slated for release on February 1. Tracking for LD Entertainment’s Jacob’s Ladder and Aviron’s Three Seconds will be covered at a later date.

Miss Bala

Opening Weekend Range: $8 – 15 million

PROS:

Demand for more female-driven action films could result in notable interest for this film, especially among Latino communities thanks to star Gina Rodriguez. Counter-programming the male-dominated Super Bowl on opening Sunday could be another advantage.

CONS:

Early trailer trends and social media impact are lukewarm at this point in time with metrics drawing comparisons to films like Peppermint and Proud Mary.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 12/12/2018 Once Upon a Deadpool (Limited Release) n/a n/a 500 Fox 12/14/2018 Mortal Engines $12,000,000 -8% $42,500,000 -8% 3,000 Universal 12/14/2018 The Mule $17,000,000 6% $85,000,000 6% 2,400 Warner Bros. 12/14/2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $31,500,000 5% $140,000,000 4% 3,400 Sony / Columbia 12/19/2018 Mary Poppins Returns $38,000,000 $320,000,000 3,800 Disney 12/21/2018 Aquaman $61,000,000 5% $223,000,000 5% 4,000 Warner Bros. 12/21/2018 Bumblebee $21,000,000 5% $100,000,000 3,700 Paramount 12/21/2018 Second Act $6,500,000 -7% $39,000,000 -3% 2,400 STX 12/21/2018 Welcome to Marwen $4,500,000 $22,000,000 2,400 Universal 12/25/2018 Holmes & Watson $13,000,000 -24% $69,000,000 -19% Sony / Columbia 12/25/2018 Vice (Wide) n/a $65,000,000 Annapurna 1/4/2019 Eli (2019) n/a n/a Paramount 1/4/2019 Escape Room $13,000,000 $32,000,000 Sony / Columbia 1/11/2019 A Dog’s Way Home $12,000,000 $40,000,000 Sony / Columbia 1/11/2019 Perfect Strangers n/a n/a Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 1/11/2019 Replicas n/a n/a Entertainment Studios 1/11/2019 The Upside $13,000,000 $39,000,000 STX 1/18/2019 Arctic Dogs $5,500,000 $17,000,000 Entertainment Studios 1/18/2019 Glass $67,000,000 $180,000,000 Universal 1/25/2019 The Kid Who Would Be King $15,000,000 $50,000,000 Fox 1/25/2019 Serenity (2019) $10,000,000 $30,000,000 Aviron 1/25/2019 Untitled STX Action/Thriller n/a n/a STX Entertainment 2/1/2019 Jacob’s Ladder n/a n/a LD Entertainment 2/1/2019 Miss Bala $10,000,000 NEW $28,000,000 NEW Sony / Columbia 2/1/2019 Three Seconds n/a n/a Aviron

Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.

