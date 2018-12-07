Long Range Tracking: ‘Miss Bala’; Plus ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Holmes & Watson’ and More Updates
This week’s only new addition to our long range report, Sony’s Miss Bala, is slated for release on February 1. Tracking for LD Entertainment’s Jacob’s Ladder and Aviron’s Three Seconds will be covered at a later date.
Miss Bala
Opening Weekend Range: $8 – 15 million
PROS:
- Demand for more female-driven action films could result in notable interest for this film, especially among Latino communities thanks to star Gina Rodriguez. Counter-programming the male-dominated Super Bowl on opening Sunday could be another advantage.
CONS:
- Early trailer trends and social media impact are lukewarm at this point in time with metrics drawing comparisons to films like Peppermint and Proud Mary.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|12/12/2018
|Once Upon a Deadpool (Limited Release)
|n/a
|n/a
|500
|Fox
|12/14/2018
|Mortal Engines
|$12,000,000
|-8%
|$42,500,000
|-8%
|3,000
|Universal
|12/14/2018
|The Mule
|$17,000,000
|6%
|$85,000,000
|6%
|2,400
|Warner Bros.
|12/14/2018
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$31,500,000
|5%
|$140,000,000
|4%
|3,400
|Sony / Columbia
|12/19/2018
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$38,000,000
|$320,000,000
|3,800
|Disney
|12/21/2018
|Aquaman
|$61,000,000
|5%
|$223,000,000
|5%
|4,000
|Warner Bros.
|12/21/2018
|Bumblebee
|$21,000,000
|5%
|$100,000,000
|3,700
|Paramount
|12/21/2018
|Second Act
|$6,500,000
|-7%
|$39,000,000
|-3%
|2,400
|STX
|12/21/2018
|Welcome to Marwen
|$4,500,000
|$22,000,000
|2,400
|Universal
|12/25/2018
|Holmes & Watson
|$13,000,000
|-24%
|$69,000,000
|-19%
|Sony / Columbia
|12/25/2018
|Vice (Wide)
|n/a
|$65,000,000
|Annapurna
|1/4/2019
|Eli (2019)
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|1/4/2019
|Escape Room
|$13,000,000
|$32,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$12,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|Perfect Strangers
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|1/11/2019
|Replicas
|n/a
|n/a
|Entertainment Studios
|1/11/2019
|The Upside
|$13,000,000
|$39,000,000
|STX
|1/18/2019
|Arctic Dogs
|$5,500,000
|$17,000,000
|Entertainment Studios
|1/18/2019
|Glass
|$67,000,000
|$180,000,000
|Universal
|1/25/2019
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|$15,000,000
|$50,000,000
|Fox
|1/25/2019
|Serenity (2019)
|$10,000,000
|$30,000,000
|Aviron
|1/25/2019
|Untitled STX Action/Thriller
|n/a
|n/a
|STX Entertainment
|2/1/2019
|Jacob’s Ladder
|n/a
|n/a
|LD Entertainment
|2/1/2019
|Miss Bala
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|$28,000,000
|NEW
|Sony / Columbia
|2/1/2019
|Three Seconds
|n/a
|n/a
|Aviron
Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.
Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.
Category Box Office Forecasts, Homepage Blocks, Numbers Views 22
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.