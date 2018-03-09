Long Range Tracking: ‘Overboard’ Stakes Claim on Former ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Release Date

Author Published March 9, 2018 Comments 0

Following last week’s big release date move from Disney and Marvel, the weekend of May 4 was left without any wide releases until Lionsgate/Pantelion decided to push back the Overboard remake from its planned April release to the first weekend of May. It’s a smart move for the studio hoping to counter-program what is likely to be another big second weekend for Avengers: Infinity War. Check out Boxoffice’s early analysis on the Marvel film.

In the wake of that big release change, Rampage and Traffik also moved up on the calendar. Those and other updates can be found in the report below.

Bad Samaritan has also moved from April 27 to May 4, although we’re holding off on public forecasts at this time until the extent of its planned wide release from Electric Entertainment is confirmed.

8-Week Tracking:

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Opening % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor
3/16/2018 7 Days In Entebbe n/a NEW n/a NEW 800 Universal
3/16/2018 I Can Only Imagine $3,000,000 100% $6,000,000 100% 1,000 Roadside Attractions
3/16/2018 Love, Simon $12,000,000 -8% $34,000,000 -8% 2,400 Fox
3/16/2018 Tomb Raider $28,000,000 $70,000,000 3,600 Warner Bros.
3/23/2018 Midnight Sun $4,500,000 $11,300,000 2,000 Open Road
3/23/2018 Pacific Rim Uprising $25,000,000 $61,000,000 3,200 Universal
3/23/2018 Paul, Apostle of Christ $13,000,000 -4% $45,700,000 2,900 Sony / Columbia
3/23/2018 Sherlock Gnomes $16,000,000 $58,000,000 3,200 Paramount
3/23/2018 Unsane $4,000,000 $8,000,000 2,400 Bleecker Street
3/29/2018 Ready Player One $52,000,000 -4% $173,000,000 -4% Warner Bros.
3/30/2018 Acrimony $17,000,000 -11% $41,000,000 -11% Lionsgate
3/30/2018 God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness $6,000,000 $15,400,000 Pure Flix
4/6/2018 Blockers $19,000,000 $63,000,000 Universal
4/6/2018 Chappaquiddick n/a n/a Entertainment Studios
4/6/2018 A Quiet Place $25,000,000 $78,000,000 Paramount
4/13/2018 Rampage $20,000,000 5% $49,500,000 5% Warner Bros. / New Line
4/13/2018 Truth or Dare $19,000,000 -17% $39,000,000 -17% Universal
4/20/2018 I Feel Pretty $21,000,000 $70,000,000 STXfilms
4/20/2018 Super Troopers 2 $5,000,000 $9,000,000 Fox Searchlight
4/20/2018 Traffik $3,500,000 -13% $8,750,000 -13% Lionsgate / Summit
4/20/2018 Tully n/a n/a Focus Features
4/27/2018 Avengers: Infinity War $215,000,000 $538,000,000 Disney
5/4/2018 Bad Samaritan n/a n/a Electric Entertainment
5/4/2018 Overboard $14,000,000 $39,000,000 Lionsgate / Pantelion
Tags Avengers: Infinity War, Overboard, Rampage, Traffik Category Box Office Forecasts, Homepage Blocks, Numbers Views 13
Boxoffice Staff

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *