Long Range Tracking: ‘Overboard’ Stakes Claim on Former ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Release Date

Following last week’s big release date move from Disney and Marvel, the weekend of May 4 was left without any wide releases until Lionsgate/Pantelion decided to push back the Overboard remake from its planned April release to the first weekend of May. It’s a smart move for the studio hoping to counter-program what is likely to be another big second weekend for Avengers: Infinity War. Check out Boxoffice’s early analysis on the Marvel film.

In the wake of that big release change, Rampage and Traffik also moved up on the calendar. Those and other updates can be found in the report below.

Bad Samaritan has also moved from April 27 to May 4, although we’re holding off on public forecasts at this time until the extent of its planned wide release from Electric Entertainment is confirmed.

8-Week Tracking: