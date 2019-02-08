Long Range Tracking: Shazam!, Pet Sematary, & The Best of Enemies
This week’s report takes a first look at the beginning of Q2 2019 with the release of three studio titles on April 5.
Shazam!
Opening Weekend Range: $40 – 60 million
PROS:
- The promise of a coming-of-age entry in the DC film universe could provide a welcome change of pace for fans and general audiences alike, especially with initial comparisons to the modern classic Big. Appeal to teens could be particularly significant, which could drive significant upside to current forecasts.
- Early social media buzz and trailer reactions have been very encouraging as the film a 77 percent interest score on Trailer Impact, not far behind the 83 percent of Aquaman nearly two months from its release.
- This film’s strong comedic approach could represent another fresh aspect to attract moviegoers looking for a pure dose of popcorn fun from the genre leading up to a “darker” Avengers: Endgame later in the month.
CONS:
- By and large, the character isn’t widely known outside of DC fans. That may not be a problem in the long run if reviews are strong, but it could translate to longer legs as opposed to big debut typical of many superhero films.
- Releasing one week after Dumbo, there may be competition for some of the family audience that often drives superhero titles. The aforementioned Avengers sequel opening three weeks later will represent a looming threat for that audience as well.
Pet Sematary
Opening Weekend Range: $20 – 30 million
PROS:
- As noted many times in recent years, the horror genre has never been more lucrative than it is with today’s audiences.
- The added fan base of Stephen King and fans of the original 1989 film and its sequel introduce an element of nostalgia that might benefit this remake’s opening.
CONS:
- Releasing two weeks after Us could prove challenging if Jordan Peele’s next film earns strong audience approval.
The Best of Enemies
Opening Weekend Range: $7 – 12 million
PROS:
- Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell are widely respected actors whose fans may be intrigued by the chemistry the pair have on screen.
- The spring slate is largely devoid of adult-leaning dramas from major studios, leaving an open space for this to catch on if reception hits the mark.
CONS:
- Similar dramas like Marshall and Black or White weren’t able to catch on at the box office despite their important subject matter, leaving us on the cautious end of expectations for now.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|2/13/2019
|Happy Death Day 2U
|$20,000,000
|$52,000,000
|3,000
|Universal
|2/13/2019
|Isn’t It Romantic
|$15,000,000
|$57,000,000
|3,300
|Warner Bros.
|2/14/2019
|Alita: Battle Angel
|$17,000,000
|6%
|$48,000,000
|6%
|3,700
|Fox
|2/22/2019
|Fighting with My Family
|$8,000,000
|$25,000,000
|2,200
|MGM
|2/22/2019
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$49,000,000
|$173,000,000
|4,200
|Universal
|3/1/2019
|Greta
|n/a
|n/a
|Focus Features
|3/1/2019
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$27,000,000
|$68,000,000
|Lionsgate
|3/8/2019
|Captain Marvel
|$160,000,000
|$440,000,000
|Disney / Marvel
|3/15/2019
|No Manches Frida 2
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|3/15/2019
|Five Feet Apart
|$11,000,000
|$37,000,000
|Lionsgate
|3/15/2019
|Wonder Park
|$8,000,000
|$30,000,000
|Paramount
|3/22/2019
|The Informer
|n/a
|n/a
|Aviron
|3/22/2019
|Us
|$42,000,000
|$135,000,000
|Universal
|3/29/2019
|Dumbo (2019)
|$59,000,000
|$175,000,000
|Disney
|3/29/2019
|Hotel Mumbai
|n/a
|n/a
|Bleecker Street
|3/29/2019
|Unplanned
|n/a
|n/a
|Pure Flix
|4/5/2019
|The Best of Enemies
|$10,000,000
|NEW
|$30,000,000
|NEW
|STX
|4/5/2019
|Pet Sematary (2019)
|$28,000,000
|NEW
|$65,000,000
|NEW
|Paramount
|4/5/2019
|Shazam!
|$45,000,000
|NEW
|$144,000,000
|NEW
|Warner Bros.
Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.
Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.
Alex Edghill contributed to this report
Kinda lowballing Shazam, but I think it’s a fair lowballing. Maybe will open to Aquaman numbers but, will only get to $200M domestic. Kinda understandable, since we still haven’t gotten a second trailer yet, despite the obvious belief yet believable outcome that it’ll be a good movie.
Hey, I’m a fan of Zachary Levi from Chuck, and Shazam! looks like a fun movie. You could compare it to Big, or The Greatest American Hero, or maybe even Scott Pilgrim. But I don’t see how it gets near $200M or opens near Aquaman numbers. It’s being released in the wake of Captain Marvel, and superhero fans will be salivating for the Avengers movie, so Shazam! may get lost in the crowd. But I hope it does do well.
I think Pet Sematary will do much better than predicted here. Horror is hot, and we saw the huge numbers for another recent King remake in It. So, expect PS to open at over $30M on its way to the century mark or higher. Me thinks.
Shazam comes out 4 weeks after Captian Marvel which makes it a complete nonfactor. Dumbo smells like its gonna be another Mary Poppins and I don’t see why kids would want to see it over a superhero movie lol. There isn’t a single DCEU movie below 200M DOM and I don’t see this being the one to do it. The only thing stopping this thing from logging out to 300M is Endgame, and who knows they may be able to coexist. Why do peopl act like you can’t see more than one movie in the same month?
Yes!!! Shazam is not only getting to $300 million domestic, it’s surpassing the $700 million that Black Panther got! The DCEU is a beast that cannot be tamed! The box office pros, who do this for a living and use sophisticated methodologies to compute their estimates know nothing! DCEU fans know all because the DCEU is the greatest! The greatest, I say!!!
Come on they lowballed
Wonder Woman, and Aqua-man by huge amounts. If Shazam is good $60 million domestic opening, and $175 million domestic total will be the low. Similar to Thor, and Captain America the first avenger. And dumbo isn’t going to steel compotition from Shazam or make more than Shazam I am 90% positive about that statment. The only reason it is not 100% is that if Shzam is bad it will suffer at the box office, and because Disney live action remakes do make a lot, but Dumbo is playing in the range of Cinderella.
Im super excited for Shazam…Based on the trailers it looks really good.
Yeah, I don’t think it’ll get Aquaman numbers because no one really knows who Shazam is and I think Aquaman came out at the perfect time. Just before Christmas.
Shazam is sandwiched between Captain Marvel and Endgame. It’s gonna be hard to get too much traction there.
U do know that ppl can see more than one or two movies right? What does Endgame and Captain Marvel have to do with Shazam making $$$? DC fans will rush out to see Shazam on opening weekend, Marvel fans will rush out to see Captain Marvel/Shazam on opening weekend and General Audiences/Regular Comic Book Film fans will see all 3 eventually if they are all good movies.
Completely agree with the Shazam numbers. I thought for sure that it would initially project for at least $160-$170 million domestically, but then again I also thought with almost 100% certainty that Aquaman would pass Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 domestically and that’s not happening, so what do I know ( in fact Aquaman still to this date hasn’t surpassed GotG 1 domestically, though I think it will by the time all is said and done). As it is, though, a $45 million opening, $140 million domestic haul seems a good guess; I wouldn’t be surprised if Box Office Pro ends up nailing this one almost exactly.
Box office pro is way to pessimistic with the DCEU! The under predicted both Wonder Woman, and Aqua-man by large amounts, and they even under predicted Suicide Squad which got butchered by critics. As long as it is good Shzam will be around a $60 mill opening, and $175 million total domestically on a low note, similar to the first Thor, and Captain America movies. And Dumbo isn’t posing a threat to Shazam. When was the last time that people thought a DC movie would get slightly overlooked by a live action family Disney movie? Oh just a little bit over a month ago in December when Aqua-man suddenly destroyed Marry Poppins. I don’t have anything against Disney. But common the early long range tracking for DCEU movies is a joke.