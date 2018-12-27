Long Range Tracking: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’
The final report of 2018 takes an early look at the weekend of February 22, 2019 — currently slated with three wide releases. We’ll offer up forecasts on the other two at a later date, but here’s our first analysis on the weekend’s marquee opener.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Opening Weekend Range: $40 – 50 million
PROS:
- The franchise has proven very successful with two critically and commercially successful chapters in 2010 and 2014, earning a combined $395 million domestically.
- Opening two weeks after The LEGO Movie 2 should provide just enough breathing room for this to serve as a strong family-friendly winter tentpole, likely opening well along the lines of the studio’s own Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.3 million in January 2016).
- The promise of a trilogy-capper helmed by returning director Dean DeBlois should bring back most fans of the series, especially the considerable adult segment of that audience.
- Early social media buzz and Trailer Impact metrics are very encouraging.
CONS:
- If LEGO Movie 2‘s word of mouth proves comparable with its own direct predecessor, that may cut slightly into Dragon 3‘s potential.
- Similarly, Captain Marvel opens in Hidden World‘s third weekend and could leech some of the target younger audience.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|1/4/2019
|Escape Room
|$13,000,000
|$32,000,000
|2,700
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$12,000,000
|$40,000,000
|2,900
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|Perfect Strangers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|1/11/2019
|Replicas
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Entertainment Studios
|1/11/2019
|The Upside
|$13,000,000
|$39,000,000
|3,000
|STX
|1/18/2019
|Glass
|$67,000,000
|$180,000,000
|Universal
|1/25/2019
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|$15,000,000
|$50,000,000
|Fox
|1/25/2019
|Serenity (2019)
|$10,000,000
|$30,000,000
|Aviron
|1/25/2019
|Untitled STX Action/Thriller
|n/a
|n/a
|STX Entertainment
|2/1/2019
|Jacob’s Ladder
|n/a
|n/a
|LD Entertainment
|2/1/2019
|Miss Bala
|$10,000,000
|$28,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|2/8/2019
|Cold Pursuit
|$13,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2/8/2019
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|$60,000,000
|$213,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|2/8/2019
|The Prodigy
|n/a
|n/a
|Orion Pictures
|2/8/2019
|What Men Want
|$25,000,000
|$63,000,000
|Paramount
|2/13/2019
|Isn’t It Romantic
|$14,000,000
|$54,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|2/14/2019
|Alita: Battle Angel
|$14,500,000
|$41,000,000
|Fox
|2/14/2019
|Fighting with My Family
|n/a
|n/a
|MGM
|2/14/2019
|Happy Death Day 2U
|$24,000,000
|$52,000,000
|Universal
|2/22/2019
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$44,000,000
|NEW
|$155,000,000
|NEW
|Universal
|2/22/2019
|Rhythm Section
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|2/22/2019
|The Turning
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal / Amblin
Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.
