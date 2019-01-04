Long Range Tracking: ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral’

This week’s report takes an early look at the first wide release currently scheduled for March: A Madea Family Funeral. While Lionsgate still has Chaos Walking slated for the March 1 weekend as well, we expect a release delay to be announced soon as the film remains in production.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Opening Weekend Range: $23 – 30 million

PROS:

Tyler Perry’s loyal fan base is expected to return for what the actor/filmmaker has promised will be the final Madea movie, a series which has earned an impressive $496.5 million domestically across eight films dating back to 2005.

Positioned nearly one month after What Men Want, the film has enough breathing room to build significant interest as the next major comedy to be driven by a similar audience.

Early Trailer Impact metrics are encouragingly ahead of Night School at the same point before release.

CONS:

Front-loading is likely given the built-in fan audience, while opening two weeks before Jordan Peele’s Us could hinder staying power on some level.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 1/11/2019 A Dog’s Way Home $13,000,000 8% $44,000,000 10% 3,000 Sony / Columbia 1/11/2019 On the Basis of Sex (Expansion) n/a n/a 2,000 Focus Features 1/11/2019 Replicas $3,500,000 NEW $7,500,000 NEW 2,700 Entertainment Studios 1/11/2019 The Upside $12,000,000 -8% $36,000,000 -8% 3,000 STX 1/18/2019 Glass $67,000,000 $180,000,000 3,700 Universal 1/25/2019 The Kid Who Would Be King $10,000,000 -33% $40,000,000 -20% Fox 1/25/2019 Serenity (2019) $7,000,000 -30% $21,000,000 -30% Aviron 2/1/2019 Miss Bala $10,000,000 $28,000,000 Sony / Columbia 2/8/2019 Cold Pursuit $13,000,000 $40,000,000 Lionsgate / Summit 2/8/2019 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $60,000,000 $213,000,000 Warner Bros. 2/8/2019 The Prodigy n/a n/a Orion Pictures 2/8/2019 What Men Want $25,000,000 $63,000,000 Paramount 2/13/2019 Isn’t It Romantic $14,000,000 $54,000,000 Warner Bros. 2/14/2019 Alita: Battle Angel $14,500,000 $41,000,000 Fox 2/14/2019 Fighting with My Family n/a n/a MGM 2/14/2019 Happy Death Day 2U $24,000,000 $52,000,000 Universal 2/22/2019 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $44,000,000 $155,000,000 Universal 2/22/2019 Rhythm Section n/a n/a Paramount 2/22/2019 The Turning n/a n/a Universal / Amblin 3/1/2019 Chaos Walking n/a n/a Lionsgate 3/1/2019 Greta n/a n/a Focus Features 3/1/2019 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $27,000,000 NEW $68,000,000 NEW Lionsgate

Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.