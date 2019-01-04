Long Range Tracking: ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral’
This week’s report takes an early look at the first wide release currently scheduled for March: A Madea Family Funeral. While Lionsgate still has Chaos Walking slated for the March 1 weekend as well, we expect a release delay to be announced soon as the film remains in production.
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Opening Weekend Range: $23 – 30 million
PROS:
- Tyler Perry’s loyal fan base is expected to return for what the actor/filmmaker has promised will be the final Madea movie, a series which has earned an impressive $496.5 million domestically across eight films dating back to 2005.
- Positioned nearly one month after What Men Want, the film has enough breathing room to build significant interest as the next major comedy to be driven by a similar audience.
- Early Trailer Impact metrics are encouragingly ahead of Night School at the same point before release.
CONS:
- Front-loading is likely given the built-in fan audience, while opening two weeks before Jordan Peele’s Us could hinder staying power on some level.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|1/11/2019
|A Dog’s Way Home
|$13,000,000
|8%
|$44,000,000
|10%
|3,000
|Sony / Columbia
|1/11/2019
|On the Basis of Sex (Expansion)
|n/a
|n/a
|2,000
|Focus Features
|1/11/2019
|Replicas
|$3,500,000
|NEW
|$7,500,000
|NEW
|2,700
|Entertainment Studios
|1/11/2019
|The Upside
|$12,000,000
|-8%
|$36,000,000
|-8%
|3,000
|STX
|1/18/2019
|Glass
|$67,000,000
|$180,000,000
|3,700
|Universal
|1/25/2019
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|$10,000,000
|-33%
|$40,000,000
|-20%
|Fox
|1/25/2019
|Serenity (2019)
|$7,000,000
|-30%
|$21,000,000
|-30%
|Aviron
|2/1/2019
|Miss Bala
|$10,000,000
|$28,000,000
|Sony / Columbia
|2/8/2019
|Cold Pursuit
|$13,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2/8/2019
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|$60,000,000
|$213,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|2/8/2019
|The Prodigy
|n/a
|n/a
|Orion Pictures
|2/8/2019
|What Men Want
|$25,000,000
|$63,000,000
|Paramount
|2/13/2019
|Isn’t It Romantic
|$14,000,000
|$54,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|2/14/2019
|Alita: Battle Angel
|$14,500,000
|$41,000,000
|Fox
|2/14/2019
|Fighting with My Family
|n/a
|n/a
|MGM
|2/14/2019
|Happy Death Day 2U
|$24,000,000
|$52,000,000
|Universal
|2/22/2019
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$44,000,000
|$155,000,000
|Universal
|2/22/2019
|Rhythm Section
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|2/22/2019
|The Turning
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal / Amblin
|3/1/2019
|Chaos Walking
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate
|3/1/2019
|Greta
|n/a
|n/a
|Focus Features
|3/1/2019
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$27,000,000
|NEW
|$68,000,000
|NEW
|Lionsgate
Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.
