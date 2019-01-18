Long Range Tracking: ‘Wonder Park’

With most studios avoiding the early March window due to Captain Marvel, this week’s update briefly focuses on Paramount’s Wonder Park — slated to open March 15.

At this time, tracking metrics are comparable to the studio’s Sherlock Gnomes, which opened to $10.6 million last March. Wonder Park‘s debut between late February’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and late March’s Dumbo could soften demand in the family market, although appeal to children too young for the Marvel blockbuster should be a source of strength. We expect a fair amount of staying power after opening weekend, provided its theater count holds up.

8-Week Tracking

Release Date Title 3-Day Wide Release Tracking % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Forecast % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 1/25/2019 The Kid Who Would Be King $10,000,000 $40,000,000 3,400 Fox 1/25/2019 Serenity (2019) $5,500,000 -8% $15,600,000 -8% 2,500 Aviron 2/1/2019 Miss Bala $9,000,000 $25,000,000 2,600 Sony / Columbia 2/8/2019 Cold Pursuit $13,000,000 $40,000,000 Lionsgate / Summit 2/8/2019 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $59,000,000 -2% $200,000,000 -6% Warner Bros. 2/8/2019 The Prodigy $5,500,000 NEW $12,000,000 NEW Orion Pictures 2/8/2019 What Men Want $25,000,000 $63,000,000 Paramount 2/13/2019 Happy Death Day 2U $20,000,000 -17% $52,000,000 Universal 2/13/2019 Isn’t It Romantic $14,000,000 $54,000,000 Warner Bros. 2/14/2019 Alita: Battle Angel $15,500,000 $44,000,000 Fox 2/14/2019 Fighting with My Family n/a n/a MGM 2/22/2019 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $44,000,000 $155,000,000 Universal 2/22/2019 Rhythm Section n/a n/a Paramount 2/22/2019 The Turning n/a n/a Universal / Amblin 3/1/2019 Chaos Walking n/a n/a Lionsgate 3/1/2019 Greta n/a n/a Focus Features 3/1/2019 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $27,000,000 $68,000,000 Lionsgate 3/8/2019 Captain Marvel $160,000,000 $465,000,000 Disney / Marvel 3/15/2019 No Manches Frida 2 n/a n/a Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 3/15/2019 Wonder Park $8,000,000 NEW $30,000,000 NEW Paramount

Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.

Contact us for information about subscribing to Boxoffice.com’s suite of forecasting and data services.