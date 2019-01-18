Long Range Tracking: ‘Wonder Park’
With most studios avoiding the early March window due to Captain Marvel, this week’s update briefly focuses on Paramount’s Wonder Park — slated to open March 15.
At this time, tracking metrics are comparable to the studio’s Sherlock Gnomes, which opened to $10.6 million last March. Wonder Park‘s debut between late February’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and late March’s Dumbo could soften demand in the family market, although appeal to children too young for the Marvel blockbuster should be a source of strength. We expect a fair amount of staying power after opening weekend, provided its theater count holds up.
8-Week Tracking
|Release Date
|Title
|3-Day Wide Release Tracking
|% Chg from Last Week
|Domestic Total Forecast
|% Chg from Last Week
|Estimated Location Count
|Distributor
|1/25/2019
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|$10,000,000
|$40,000,000
|3,400
|Fox
|1/25/2019
|Serenity (2019)
|$5,500,000
|-8%
|$15,600,000
|-8%
|2,500
|Aviron
|2/1/2019
|Miss Bala
|$9,000,000
|$25,000,000
|2,600
|Sony / Columbia
|2/8/2019
|Cold Pursuit
|$13,000,000
|$40,000,000
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2/8/2019
|The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
|$59,000,000
|-2%
|$200,000,000
|-6%
|Warner Bros.
|2/8/2019
|The Prodigy
|$5,500,000
|NEW
|$12,000,000
|NEW
|Orion Pictures
|2/8/2019
|What Men Want
|$25,000,000
|$63,000,000
|Paramount
|2/13/2019
|Happy Death Day 2U
|$20,000,000
|-17%
|$52,000,000
|Universal
|2/13/2019
|Isn’t It Romantic
|$14,000,000
|$54,000,000
|Warner Bros.
|2/14/2019
|Alita: Battle Angel
|$15,500,000
|$44,000,000
|Fox
|2/14/2019
|Fighting with My Family
|n/a
|n/a
|MGM
|2/22/2019
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|$44,000,000
|$155,000,000
|Universal
|2/22/2019
|Rhythm Section
|n/a
|n/a
|Paramount
|2/22/2019
|The Turning
|n/a
|n/a
|Universal / Amblin
|3/1/2019
|Chaos Walking
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate
|3/1/2019
|Greta
|n/a
|n/a
|Focus Features
|3/1/2019
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|$27,000,000
|$68,000,000
|Lionsgate
|3/8/2019
|Captain Marvel
|$160,000,000
|$465,000,000
|Disney / Marvel
|3/15/2019
|No Manches Frida 2
|n/a
|n/a
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|3/15/2019
|Wonder Park
|$8,000,000
|NEW
|$30,000,000
|NEW
|Paramount
Tracking and forecasts are subject to change each week as marketing, reviews, and other factors are taken into consideration.
