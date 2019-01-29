Majid Al Futtaim Opens First VOX Cinemas Multiplex in Jeddah at Red Sea Mall

PRESS RELEASE – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, January 29, 2019: Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia today opened its first VOX Cinemas multiplex in Jeddah. The ceremony was attended by government officials, including the chief executive officer of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, Bader Al Zahrani, and the executive teams of both VOX Cinemas and Red Sea Mall.

In 2018 VOX Cinemas announced its plan to develop 600 screens over five years and today confirmed that 110 screens will be operational in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the end of 2019. Moreover, three new cinemas will open in Riyadh within the first quarter of 2019. In addition to the Red Sea Mall Jeddah, VOX Cinemas is planning to launch its deluxe experiences in Al Qasr Mall, The Roof and Kingdom Tower. As part of its promise to bring the movie experience to all its fans in Saudi, the exhibitor has committed to rolling out its offering in 10 cities across the Kingdom, including Dammam and Tabuk.

Commenting on today’s opening, Khaled El Chidiac, acting chief executive officer at Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, said: “We are proud to bring a historic milestone to Jeddah in the form of our new VOX Cinemas multiplex at Red Sea Mall. We are confident that our partnership with Red Sea Mall will contribute to attracting a large audience to these experiences and support our success. The city is internationally recognized for its strong heritage in art and culture. Today’s cinema opening brings another aspect of cultural entertainment to residents and visitors.”

This announcement marks the latest step in VOX Cinemas’ SAR 2 billion investment plan and a major pillar of a total SAR16 billion investment Majid Al Futtaim is making into Saudi Arabia’s retail and leisure sectors.

Located at Red Sea Mall, the seating capacity of the cinema exceeds 1,400 seats and offers experiences for every kind of movie fan. It is home to Saudi’s first IMAX® cinema featuring IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s next-generation 4k laser projection and 12-channel sound system.

The new multiplex at the Red Sea Mall will also feature three GOLD screens, a luxury experience combining cinema and gourmet food. The menu has been developed especially for the Saudi market and offers classic cinema favorites and popular Middle Eastern flavors with a fine-dining twist. Moviegoers with young children can opt for KIDS, a family-friendly concept with brightly colored cinema interiors and playrooms. And everyone can enjoy the Nutella Bar serving the world’s most popular chocolate spread.

VOX Cinemas aims to replicate the success it has achieved with its multiplex in Riyadh Park, which has seen record occupancy levels. Opening films at its location at Red Sea Mall include Bumblebee, Aquaman, El Badla, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. Tickets can be booked at www.voxcinemas.com.