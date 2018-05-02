Malco Theatres Announces 2018 Kids Help Kids Summer Film Fest Benefitting Children’s Charities

PRESS RELEASE

(MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE) May 1, 2018 – Malco Theatres is happy to let KIDS HELP KIDS through the 2018 Kids Summer Film Fest. Over the years, the much-loved festival has raised thousands of dollars for various children’s charities. This year’s beneficiaries include Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (Memphis, TN), Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock, AR), Kosair Children’s Hospital (Owensboro, KY), Monroe E. Carroll Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Batson Children’s Hospital (Jackson, Mississippi) and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Each Tuesday and Wednesday from June 5th thru August 1st, participating Malco Theatres locations will offer G and PG rated movies at a specially discounted price. Moviegoers will be treated to a summer of family-friendly favorites such as The Chronicles of Narnia, The Princess Bride, Trolls, Horton Hears a Who, Ferdinand and many more for just $2.00 per ticket!

Shows start promptly at 10am, all ages are welcome and full schedules can be downloaded from Malco Kids Summer Film Fest Schedule or www.malco.com!

Locations:

o Tennessee – Paradiso Cinema Grill, Collierville Cinema Grill, Stage Cinema, Forest Hill Cinema Grill, Smyrna Cinema

o Arkansas – Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill (Fayetteville), Pinnacle Hills Cinema, Hollywood Cinema (Jonesboro), Monticello Cinema, Springdale Cinema Grill

o Mississippi – Desoto Cinema Grill, Olive Branch Cinema Grill, Oxford Commons Cinema Grill, Corinth Cinema, Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill, Columbus Cinema, Grandview Cinema (Madison)

o Kentucky – Owensboro Cinema, Winchester Cinema

o Louisiana – Gonzales Cinema

o Missouri – Sikeston Cinema Grill