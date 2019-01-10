Malco Theatres to Perform Luxury Upgrade at Jonesboro, Arkansas Cinema

PRESS RELEASE

(Memphis, TN) Thursday, January 10, 2019 – Memphis-based Malco Theatres is pleased to announce luxury recliner seating and upgraded amenities at the Jonesboro Towne Cinema (formerly Hollywood Cinema).

Renovations to the theatre, located at 2407 East Parker Drive in Jonesboro, Arkansas, will include converting all auditoriums to luxury recliner seats with reserved seating and upgrading select auditoriums to Dolby ATMOS®sound. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Grill option that will include gourmet food selections and potentially a full bar with beer and wine.

”We are excited to bring these new amenities to the Jonesboro market. For over 50 years we have been a proud member of this community and feel like it is our second home, said David Tashie, Senior VP of Operations. “Our emphasis has always been on quality and we have always stressed the importance of staying ”ahead of the curve” in sight and sound technology. Now, we’ll be adding another layer of excellence by increasing the seating comfort for our patrons. Our family has been in this business for over 100 years, and we’ve always embraced any new idea that enhances the moviegoing experience for our patrons. We believe these new amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies.”

The theatre will remain open during the transition with final renovations expected to be complete in time for the summer blockbuster season. The previously announced premium cinema in Greensborough Village, Greensborough Studio Cinema, is well underway with a planned Summer 2019 completion date.

Memphis, TN-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.