Marc Walton Joins Maya Cinemas as CFO
Walton's previous cinema experience includes 10 years at Reading International, Inc.
PRESS RELEASE
__________________________________________________________________________
Maya Cinemas recently named Marc Walton as their new Chief Financial Officer. Previous to Maya,
Marc worked for Millennia Housing Management, Ltd as their Chief Accounting Officer and for GK
Management Co., Inc. as their Chief Financial Officer. Marc’s cinema exhibition experience includes 10
years at Reading International, Inc. which currently owns and operates 56 cinemas. Marc’s financial
expertise is grounded in rapidly changing organizations making him well suited for Maya. Maya Cinemas,
since inception, has been focused on growth as evident by the recently launched luxury cinema in
Delano, CA and the upcoming 14 screen state-of-the-art multiplex in North Las Vegas.
In addition to his financial background Marc also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 24 years as a
Military Intelligence Officer and is a retired Lieutenant Colonel. Moctesuma Esparza, Maya’s CEO, added
“I’m thrilled to bring Marc and his wealth of experience to the team at such an exciting time in Maya’s
development.”
