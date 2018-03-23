Marcus Theaters Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence

PRESS RELEASE —

Milwaukee, March 23, 2018…Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), just named its Vendor Partners of Excellence for 2017. Six organizations received awards at the Marcus Theatres’ Spring Leadership Conference in Cancun, Mexico on March 15, including Cloud Industries, J&J Snack Foods Corporation, The ICEE Company, Fearing’s, C. Cretors & Company and Lionsgate.

“Our Vendor Partners of Excellence are selected based on the impact they’ve made on Marcus Theatres’ business throughout 2017,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “With their support, we are able to deliver an extraordinary guest experience. We are incredibly appreciative of their efforts and are excited to recognize them with these awards.”

Lionsgate has been named Studio Partner of the Year due to its collaborative approach and innovative sales and marketing campaigns. With its diverse film roster, Lionsgate partnered with Marcus Theatres to create successful group sales opportunities during 2017, especially with the movie, “Wonder.” More than 1,250 groups and 116,000 guests saw this movie as a result. In addition, the studio supported the inaugural Marcus CineLatino Hispanic Film Festival, providing many of the featured films.

Two companies received awards for their overall partnership and especially their role during major theatre renovations throughout 2017. Cloud Industries supported numerous projects, including providing full line stage and drape installations. Their quick and accurate work has ensured timely openings for renovation projects and has helped contribute to the company’s success. Fearing’s, a Wisconsin-based audio, video and security company, has also significantly contributed to the growth and success Marcus Theatres’ experienced in 2017. As a true extension of the Marcus technology team, Fearing’s assists with the design and installation of the Take Five Lounge℠ audio and video systems; box office, concession and auditorium displays; and lobby sound systems.

Finally, awards were presented to three organizations that truly have enhanced the food and beverage experience at Marcus Theatres. J&J Snack Company and The ICEE Company each were selected for their expansive portfolio of concession products, commitment to concessions operations and great service, and C. Cretors & Company received the honor for helping us seamlessly deliver goodies to our guests. The company provides cotton candy machines, hot dog grills and nacho warmers. In addition, the popcorn poppers they provide allow guests to enjoy the ultimate movie staple, popcorn.

For more information about Marcus Theatres, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.