Marcus Theatres Enrolls 3 Million Members in Magical Movie Rewards Program

Press Release

The Marcus Theatres Magical Movie Rewards (MMR) program has reached a new milestone. To commemorate the achievement and show appreciation for its loyal members, Marcus Theatres will award 10 bonus points to every member who sees a movie from Friday, December 7, through Sunday, December 9. During this “3 Million Member Weekend” up to 3 million bonus points could be distributed throughout the company’s 68 theatres in eight states.

Marcus Theatres began MMR in April 2014. Today, it has grown into a robust customer engagement tool. Upon enrollment, members receive points for every dollar they spend and that translates into rewards that can be redeemed at the box office, concessions stand or any food and beverage outlet at the theatre. Additional benefits include free complimentary-size popcorn during $5 Movie Tuesdays; free online ticketing; exclusive screening opportunities; unique concessions offers and more.

With support from its loyal guests, Marcus Theatres looks forward to continuing to innovate its industry-leading MMR program.

Visit www.MarcusTheatres.com to learn more.