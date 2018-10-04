Marcus Corporation Receives Award for Commitment to Hiring Individuals with Disabilities

PRESS RELEASE

MILWAUKEE, October 4, 2018….. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has presented a 2018 Exemplary Employer Award to The Marcus Corporation in honor of the company’s commitment to recruit and hire individuals with disabilities. The honor is awarded annually during National Disability Employment Awareness Month to selected companies in each of the 11 workforce development areas of the state.

DWD Assistant Deputy Secretary BJ Dernbach presented the prestigious award at an event on October 4 at the Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, Wis. Accepting the award was Rolando B. Rodriguez, executive vice president of The Marcus Corporation and chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

“We recognize the value that all our employees bring to our diverse and inclusive workforce, regardless of any disabilities,” said Rodriguez. “It’s our hope that this award and the visibility that comes with Disability Employment Awareness Month will encourage more employers to recognize this critical population in our labor force and hire job seekers with disabilities.”

The Marcus Corporation was nominated as a result of its active engagement with key programs that assist individuals with disabilities in gaining employment. Through its cinemas, hotels and restaurant operations, The Marcus Corporation supports Project SEARCH, which assists young adults with disabilities to gain and maintain employment, and actively recruits through the DWD’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. In addition, The Marcus Corporation supports programming efforts of organizations that serve individuals with disabilities, including Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Easter Seals Southeast Wisconsin, Pantheon Industries and Variety – The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin.

“It is our honor to recognize The Marcus Corporation, a company that is going above and beyond to assist in growing Wisconsin’s economy through support of this vital segment of the state’s workforce,” said Assistant Deputy Secretary Dernbach. “Through collaborations with organizations such as The Marcus Corporation, we are helping thousands achieve their employment goals of work, earned income and independence.”