Marcus Theatres Announces Extensive Renovations to Locations Nationwide

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 16, 2018– Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation(NYSE:MCS), today announced that 23 theatres in eight states are welcoming the highly anticipated summer blockbuster season with new amenities. Extensive renovations over the past year added signature DreamLounger℠ recliner seating, premium large format (PLF) screens and exciting food and beverage concepts. From the Lincoln Grand Cinema in Nebraska to the Pickerington Cinema in Ohio, these investments demonstrate the company’s commitment to creating the ultimate moviegoing experience.

“The opening of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ kicked off the summer with a bang. Marcus Theatres is well positioned to carry the momentum forward thanks to a strong pipeline of films and our newly renovated theatres,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “Customer response to these amenities has been outstanding, leading many moviegoers to purchase their tickets well in advance for films like ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ They are eager to reserve their seats in our theatres that offer premier screens, seating, and terrific food and beverage!”

Renovations to bring the amenities described below to these 23 properties were either completed in the past year or will be finished in the coming months — in time for moviegoers to enjoy other upcoming films including “Ocean’s 8,” “Incredibles 2,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Uncle Drew,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and more. The table below includes a list of locations where enhancements have been made in the past year. Following is a recap of the overall impact across the theatre circuit:

As part of these renovations, 21 additional properties will feature DreamLounger recliners in all non-IMAX®auditoriums. The luxurious seating allows guests to go from seated upright to full recline with the touch of a button, plus enjoy double the legroom between rows. DreamLoungers also offer reserved seating for a convenient, stress-free experience — with free online ticketing for members of the Magical Movie Rewards℠ loyalty program.

Additionally, 15 more locations will feature one or more new PLF auditoriums, giving audiences the best viewing experience for this summer’s biggest films. The UltraScreen DLX® experience features a massive screen, DreamLounger recliners and Dolby® Atmos® multidimensional sound with speakers along the front, back, sides and ceiling. Meanwhile, SuperScreen DLX® auditoriums showcase an oversized screen, DreamLounger seating and immersive Dolby Atmos sound. All these PLFs include the option for heated recliners.

Beyond in-auditorium enhancements, updates include the addition of unique food and beverage concepts at 10 more locations, offering guests a complete dining and entertainment destination. These concepts include:

Take Five Lounge℠ offers guests a casual dining, appetizer and beverage option to catch-up over food and drinks before and after a movie. They can also bring beverages into auditoriums to be enjoyed during the featured film.

Reel Sizzle® serves up menu items inspired by classic Hollywood and the iconic diners of the 1950s. Delicious Americana fare such as burgers, chicken tenders, crinkle cut fries with ‘sizzle seasoning’ and signature shakes are all prepared on a griddle behind the counter. All offerings can be enjoyed in the lobby or taken into the auditorium.

Zaffiro’s℠ Express features award-winning Thincredible® handmade pizza, sandwiches, appetizers, desserts and other menu items that can be ordered at the counter for quick pick-up. All items can be eaten in the lobby or taken into the auditorium.

Big Screen Bistros℠ offer full-service, in-theatre dining with a complete menu of entrees, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, desserts and drinks.

