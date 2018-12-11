MediaMation and B&B Theatres Bring Immersive Seating to Ankeny, IA

Author Published December 11, 2018 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

TORRANCE, California, December 11, 2018 – Always on the edge of innovative cinema experiences, B&B Theatres has teamed up with MMI to open the chain’s fifth MX4D® EFX Theatre on December 12th.
The new cinema will be located in Ankeny, IA adjacent to the city’s Prairie Trail development. This hip and stylish district has become home to microbreweries and unique bodegas. Having the distinct designation of being the first 4D theatre in the state, the excitement will draw residents from the nearby metropolis of Des Moines.
Working closely together, the power-house team of MX4D and B&B have successfully opened four previous locations. “Offering a unique out-of-home experience like MX4D has been a great draw for B&B Theatres,” says Brock Bagby, Executive Vice President. The cinema chain’s other MX4D theatres are in Tulsa, OK and Shawnee, KS as well as Lee’s Summit and Liberty, MO.
The high-tech seats for all MX4D auditoriums feature a full range of motion and effects to enhance Hollywood’s latest releases. Moving beyond standard 3D, they utilize MMI’s newly patented EFX armrest which allows for every customer to have a better uniform experience across an entire theater. Additional atmospheric effects may include wind, fog, and strobes.
Upcoming releases in MX4D, at select theaters, include: Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Paramount’s Bumblebee, and Warner Brothers’ Aquaman. In addition to these Hollywood blockbusters, MX4D programs select regional and national releases in native languages. Consult the B&B website for showtimes: https://www.bbtheatres.com/page/mx4d
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

