MediaMation Awarded U.S. Patent for Immersive Armrests

PRESS RELEASE

TORRANCE, California – September 25, 2018 MMI, a global company focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative and interactive technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10,076,712, entitled “Systems and methods for fluid delivery in seat systems”.

The new system offers a cinematic experience that immerses moviegoers into the film’s environment. The special arm rests have the capability to emit wind, air and water blasts, and scent effects on cue to MMI’s 4D motion EFX seat programming. This armrest innovation essentially replaces the need for setting up a network of fans throughout the theater that would traditionally serve the purpose of helping create these effects.

“We are very pleased that the US Patent office agrees that our EFX armrest is a unique technology that we can add to our products,” said Dan Jamele, Chief Innovation Technology Officer. “It allows for every customer to have not only a better experience, but the same experience across an entire theater.”

According to Jamele, this innovation will save money in overall theater installation costs. It eliminates the need for effects fans, their maintenance, or the energy expenditures to run them. This keeps with the company’s ongoing mission to offer cost-effective, user-friendly solutions to attractions and cinemas throughout the world.

Consumers can experience the new immersive system in MX4D® theatres around the world. Upcoming titles include Sony’s “Venom” starring Tom Hardy on October 6th and Universal’s “First Man” starring Ryan Gosling opening October 12th.