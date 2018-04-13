Metropolitan Theaters Announces the Upcoming Opening of 10-Screen State-of-the-Art Luxury Theater

PRESS RELEASE —

Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2018 – Metropolitan Theatres announces the opening of a new luxury dine-in cinema in 2019, which will be located at Outlets at San Clemente in Orange County. The 45,000-square-foot ten-plex will feature reserved luxury recliner seating, a 60-foot Premium Large Format (PLF) screen, and provide an all-digital experience with leading edge technology. The theatre will offer a full service restaurant and bar providing movie-goers dining options before and after the film, as well as in-auditorium service.

Metropolitan Theatres currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 16 theatres and 89 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. This will be its only location in Orange County. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, please visit www.MetroTheatres.com.

“With direct freeway access, expansive parking, and a prime location on the Pacific coastline, Outlets at San Clemente is the ideal fit for a new luxury dine-in cinema,” explained David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres. “We look forward to adding a new entertainment element to this beautiful property to serve South Orange County residents and visitors alike.”

Outlets at San Clemente currently features nearly 60 stores and restaurants. The addition of Metropolitan Theatres provides the opportunity for movie-goers and shoppers to enjoy luxury entertainment, as well as shopping and dining in one destination.