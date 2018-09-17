Metropolitan Theatres Launches M Rewards Loyalty Program

PRESS RELEASE —

September 17, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – Metropolitan Theatres launched a free loyalty program called M Rewards on September 17, 2018. Guest benefits will include earning points on every qualifying dollar spent, receiving M Rewards dollars to spend on movie tickets, concessions and bar service, a free medium popcorn upon registration, a free refill on large popcorn and large soda purchases, and a free medium popcorn on their M Rewards anniversary. Additionally, members will receive access to exclusive offers, screenings, and more.

M Rewards will be launched across Metropolitan’s 15 theatre locations and in its two new luxury dine-in multiplex theatres opening in 2019.

Guests will be able to quickly and easily enroll at the box office or on the Metropolitan Theatres website at www.metrotheatres.com using their email address and phone number. Upon registration, benefits will begin immediately for earning points and receiving the free refill on large popcorn and large soda purchases.

“Metropolitan Theatres values all of our guests, and our new M Rewards loyalty program allows us to personally thank each movie-goer through the benefits offered in our free rewards program,’ said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres.

Every M Rewards member will earn ten (10) points for each qualifying dollar spent, and will receive $5 in M Rewards dollars for every 1000 points earned which will be redeemable at the box office, concessions or online at www.metrotheatres.com.

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan will add two new luxury dine-in complexes to its portfolio in 2019 with the opening of a seven-plex at The Foundry in downtown Loveland, Colorado, and a ten-plex at Outlets at San Clemente. For additional company information, please visit www.metrotheatres.com.