MJR to do $9.4 Million in Upgrades and Renovations at 3 Locations

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomfield Hills based MJR Digital Cinemas CEO/ Founder, Michael Mihalich announced today that he is renovating 3 locations to include reserve seating with plush electric recliner seating in all auditoriums. The three locations are the MJR Adrian Digital Cinema 10, MJR Marketplace Digital Cinema 20 and the MJR Digital Grand Westland .

Westland will be the first and construction will start around May 1. Marketplace will start in mid May and Adrian will start around June 1.

All the theatres will remain open during construction as 3 to 4 auditoriums will be converted at a time. The seats are manufactured by Irwin Seating a Michigan owned and based company as is MJR.

Mihalich said that he has been very pleased with the results he has seen in the already converted 6 other MJR Michigan locations, those being in Brighton, Chesterfield, Partridge Creek, Southgate, Waterford and Warren.

Patrons will be able to buy reserved seats on the company’s website or the MJR App with no upcharge for doing so.

MJR Digital Cinemas, founded in 1980 currently operates 169 screens at 11 locations.

