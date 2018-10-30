Movio Launches Dynamic Content, A New Personalized Email Tool for Cinema Marketers

Auckland, NZ and Los Angeles, CA; October 30, 2018 – The launch of Movio’s Dynamic Content tool allows cinema marketers to achieve effortless campaign personalization, in a matter of minutes, on a scale never possible before. The recent innovation, which uses moviegoers’ past viewing habits to generate hyper-personalized audience campaigns, enables marketers to send 5,000+ unique email combinations in just 15 minutes*.

Working with leading global cinema exhibitors to Beta test the product, Movio is making the campaign process effortless for the marketer but super personalized for the recipient.

Using a combination of Movio’s advanced machine learning tools, Movie Insights and Audience Insights, Dynamic Content identifies each member’s highest propensity from a choice of movies and then automatically inserts those recommended movies into an email campaign in the ideal order. By inputting four recommended movies into a single email campaign from a list of ten current and upcoming titles, marketers can generate 5,000+ email combinations. This is a level of personalization that even the largest marketing teams could not achieve manually.

Matthew Liebmann, Global President, Movio Cinema says, ‘’Dynamic Content is the first tool of its type developed specifically for the global cinema industry. Independent research has proven that personalized emails can drive 18x more revenue for marketing teams** and Movio’s suite of email campaign tools, comprising Dynamic Content, Conditional Content and markers means that our clients are sending their moviegoers uniquely-personalized emails in a matter of minutes.”

Each day, Movio profiles every single moviegoer for each of its cinema clients, assessing each person’s historic behavior and the behavior of people like them to calculate the movie each is most likely to watch.

Mr. Liebmann adds, “Movio’s mission is to empower the cinema industry to connect each moviegoer with their ideal movie and encourage incremental visitation and spend. We hope this will motivate the sort of magical experience that makes moviegoers want to repeat the whole process as frequently as possible. Dynamic Content delivers on our purpose to a level of precision never before available to cinema exhibitors, and it delivers it faster and more effortlessly than any alternative.”

*This is based on four movie recommendations from a choice of ten movies

**This information was provided by JuniperResearch a division of Junipermedia Corporation (Nasdaq: JUPM), which released the report entitled, “The ROI of Email Relevance: Improving Campaign Results Through Targeting.’’