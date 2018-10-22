Movio’s Expanded Relationship with Cinemark Extends its Market Leadership Position in Latin America

PRESS RELEASE —

[Auckland, NZ; October 22, 2018] – Movio has expanded its relationship with Cinemark Holdings, operator of the most geographically-diverse circuit in Latin America with over 200 theatres and 1,432 screens in 15 countries. Movio’s flagship product, Movio Cinema, will now allow for a more personalized consumer experience in Chile, Colombia and Peru adding to the existing roster of Argentina, Brazil and seven countries across Central America (Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Curacao). The new agreements start immediately; all existing agreements have been renewed. The announcement came today from Matthew Liebmann, Global President, Movio Cinema.

Movio Cinema allows exhibitors like Cinemark to create highly-targeted audience segments and execute hyper-personalized campaigns within minutes in order to connect moviegoers to their ideal movies. Movio’s reporting allows exhibitors to measure incremental campaign returns enabling them to continuously improve their marketing activities with confidence.

Cinemark has established a significant presence in Latin America, with theatres in 14 of the region’s 20 largest metropolitan areas and is the market leader in Brazil and Argentina. Cinemark continues to roll out its world-leading theatres and guest experience throughout Latin America capitalizing on vibrant and growing populations, continued retail development and quality local and international content.

“We are honored to expand our relationship with Cinemark to 13 countries across Latin America,” said Mr. Liebmann. “The diverse needs of each of these markets demonstrates that our Movio Cinema platform is capable of identifying and motivating moviegoers on a global scale.”

Mr. Fernandes said, “Cinemark is dedicated to providing a world-leading moviegoing experience for our guests. Movio Cinema allows us to drive incremental spend, frequency and circuit preference, allowing us to continue to delight our guests and give them a more personalized experience.”