NAGRA and Cinema Buying Group Partner to Promote myCinema, NAGRA’s New Alternative Content and Live Event Service

PRESS RELEASE

Phoenix, AZ – Washington, D.C. – April 23, 2018 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the leading provider of digital content distribution and content protection, and the Cinema Buying Group-National Association of Theater Owners have signed a definitive partnership agreement. Under the agreement NAGRA will bring alternative content and live event cinema to the CBG-NATO membership. myCinema, the new NAGRA broadband-based solution premiering at Cinemacon 2018, will offer a large catalog of titles both live and previously recorded content to theater circuits of all sizes with a significant focus on serving the independent theater owners represented in the Cinema Buying Group-NATO.

With today’s announcement of a business development and marketing agreement between NAGRA and the Cinema Buying Group-NATO, theatre owners in North America can contract with NAGRA with the help of CBG-NATO to efficiently deploy the myCinema service into their theatres.

“In the 21st century theatres are becoming diverse and energized entertainment centers for the communities they serve,” said Bill Campbell, Managing Director of NATO’s Cinema Buying Group. Mr. Campbell further stated, “With myCinema, theatre owners are able to offer a broad range of alternative content and live events, including live musical events, sporting events and Broadway shows, faith-based programming and independent films from around the globe, as well as unique e-sporting events and leagues. The imagination is the only limit and the programming library theater management can choose from is growing constantly. This is an exciting new evolution in theatre programming.”

NAGRA will announce the public launch of myCinema at the upcoming Cinemacon 2018 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 23-26, 2018. This innovative new service will empower cinema owners and operators to revitalize their entertainment enterprise, expand their customer base and enhance the cinema-going entertainment experience.

myCinema enables owners and operators to schedule and promote music events, sporting events, opera, ballet, Broadway, first-run independent film, re-releases of some of the best known and beloved film franchises, cinematic TV, eSports, content from around the globe, and more. Featuring excellent quality presentation of the best available content, the NAGRA solution will empower cinema owners to increase their revenue and expand the entertainment services they provide to their existing and growing base of customers. Launching this year in North America, the NAGRA service leverages the best available streaming, sound, data/recommendations, loyalty programs and high-value content security solutions, pioneered by NAGRA and its technology experts.

“Working with industry leaders and the Cinema Buying Group-NATO is an excellent way to expedite the deployment of myCinema,” said Tim Warner Jr, Vice President Exhibitor Relations, NAGRA. “These trusted relationships help cinema owners recognize the great opportunity that alternative content and live events hold for them and for their customers. As well, NAGRA’s new myCinema service helps theatre owners benefit from the greater opportunity and revenue from the deployment of digital cinema within their enterprises.”

“myCinema is a win-win for theatre owners. It provides CBG members the opportunity to more effectively appeal to the diverse interests of their individual communities and the audiences they serve,” continued Bill Campbell. “By programming high-quality events, presentations and experiences at any time of the day, myCinema allows for and encourages improved attendance during off-peak periods through non-traditional uses of our member theaters. This program is exactly the kind of programming option that was envisioned during the industry’s conversion to digital cinema and is evidence that the CBG remains attentive to all areas of operations in our program offerings. We are very excited to be able to offer NAGRA’s myCinema to our loyal members.”

