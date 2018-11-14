National CineMedia (NCM) and ScoreStream Team Up To Bring Local Sports To The Movies

PRESS RELEASE —

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & DEL MAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 13, 2018– National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network, and ScoreStream, the first dedicated crowd sourcing platform for local sports, are teaming up to bring local sports highlights to a movie theater near you.

The ScoreStream mobile app lets fans in the stands crowd source scores, photos and videos of their local teams while following all the teams in their area in real time. The best of the best of this user-generated content from each local region will now be featured regularly in movie theater lobbies around the country across NCM’s Lobby EntertainmentNetwork (LEN) and also, when sponsored by a local advertiser, on the big screen in a new Noovie Local content segment powered by ScoreStream in NCM’s Noovie pre-show. Noovie leads audiences to what’s next in entertainment, with great content, commerce, and interactive games on over 21,100 screens in over 1,700 theaters nationwide.

Area businesses will have the opportunity to be the exclusive sponsor of these Noovie Local – Powered By ScoreStream sports highlight packages in their neighborhood theater, connecting with movie audiences and becoming the voice of local sports in the community. The sports content will change monthly, and features year-round high school sports highlights, plus high school, college and pro scores in real-time from across town and across the state.

“When we created our Noovie pre-show, movie audiences told us that great local content was one of the things they most wanted to see, along with behind-the-scenes movie features and games,” said NCM Senior Vice President of Local Sales and Affiliate Partnerships Stacie Tursi. “If there are two things that people are passionate about, it’s movies and sports. So, working with ScoreStream to bring that combination to Noovie is a home run. When you think about it, some of the most beloved movies of all times are about sports, and this is an amazing way for fans to give their teams and players the recognition they deserve up on the big screen, supported by businesses in their community.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with NCM,” said Derrick Oien, Founder and CEO of ScoreStream. “ScoreStream’s SportFX video editing tools empower fans to showcase their teams and players in ways never before possible. This partnership will delight fans and movie-goers alike with killer highlights of their local and state-wide teams, exclusively available from ScoreStream.”