National CineMedia Welcomes Pecan Pie Productions to its National Theater Network

PRESS RELEASE

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – (April 25, 2018) – National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network, has signed an affiliate partnership agreement for national advertising with Pecan Pie Productions, welcoming nearly 300 theaters nationwide with approximately 8 million attendees to its national theater network.

Pecan Pie Productions is the latest affiliate partner to become a part of the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S. In the past year, NCM has also welcomed 76 theaters with 540 screens and approximately 18 million attendees from top regional and local exhibitors including Bow Tie Cinemas; Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc.; Evergreen Desi Enterprises, Inc.; Golden Ticket Cinemas; Infinity Theatres; Legacy Theatres; Main Street Theatres; Megaplex Theatres; MJR Digital Cinemas; Venue Cinemas; and Windom State Theatre to its national theater network. NCM’s network currently includes over 20,800 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50).

“We’re thrilled to be working with Pecan Pie Productions to provide national advertising for its great network of independent theaters across the country,” said Senior Vice President, Affiliate Partnerships and Local & Digital Sales, Stacie Tursi. “The addition of new theaters in a wide geographic variety of smaller markets will be especially appealing to NCM’s national brand partners, who value broad national reach and high audience engagement.”

“As a leading partner for independent theaters across America, Pecan Pie Productions is pleased to be expanding our reach with today’s partnership with NCM,” said Kevin LaKritz, President and CEO of Pecan Pie Productions. “We have been impressed with NCM’s leadership team, strategic approach, and their shared belief that local communities matter. We look forward to a long-term partnership with NCM, and to increasing our value to our customers nationwide.”